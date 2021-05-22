Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka

After the Eid vacation holidaymakers are still retuning in microbuses, private cars, pick-up vans and even covered vans amid transport crisis due to suspension of inter-district bus services and passenger trains.

People returning from their village homes are reportedly paying three to four times more than the usual fare.

Visiting entry points of the capital and report from different district correspondents of the Daily Observer it was found that holidaymakers were struggling to return to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

Most of the people are forced to make breaking journey on their way to Dhaka and different other cities to join their works.

According to data of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), some 1.06 crore mobile phone users left Dhaka till May 15, after the exodus began on May 4 despite strict restrictions on movement to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Hundreds of people were seen entering Dhaka by goods-carrying transports, CNG auto-rickshaws and other local modes of transports. Even, many were found entering the city on foot.

Raising the risk of Covid-19 transmission maximum returnees were ignoring health rules without wearing face masks or maintaining physical distancing.

Besides, People from high and middle-income groups were returning to Dhaka either in private cars or rented vehicles or flights.

At the same time, Middle and low-income people were facing all the difficulties as they are paying three to four times more than the usual fare to reach Dhaka due to transport crisis.

There was no rush at the ferry ghats. But, people had to change vehicles multiple times to return to Dhaka. They enter Dhaka city by whatever vehicles they could avail.

They hired motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, easy-bikes, microbuses and private cars to reach their destinations.

At the same time, the drivers and owners of rented cars and microbuses were demanding three times additional cost than the usual period.

Mahfizul Islam Robin, an employee of a private firm in the capital, said, "We four friends have reached Dhaka this morning by hiring a private car. The cost was more than three times than usual."

Hasim Uddin, a garments workers returned from home to join workplace, said, "We around 30-35 people hired a pick-up vans to reach Abdullahpur from Netrokona. It took four times higher than the regular fare of inter-districts bus services."

"Besides, the journey which we made was more painstaking than the bus journey," he added.

A number of motorcycles were seen carrying passengers and many auto-rickshaws were carrying passengers beyond the capacity putting lives at risk.

However, vehicles transporting passengers or goods on North Bengal roads are being victim of massive extortions.

Several drivers complained that they had to pay up to Tk2, 000 every day on Dhaka-Bogura-Sirajganj roads.

Even CNG auto-rickshaw has to pay Tk300 to Tk500 per day in different areas," said transport drivers.

Meanwhile, Osman Ali, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Transport owners and workers have decided to sit together and stop illegal extortion. I have instructed everyone not to collect illegal extortion."

"No one in our organization is collecting money anywhere. We will not take responsibility if someone from outside collects it," he added.







