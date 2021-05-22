Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Hedayet Ullah Khan

After the Eid vacation holidaymakers are still retuning in microbuses, private cars, pick-up vans and even covered vans amid transport crisis due to suspension of inter-district bus services and passenger trains.
People returning from their village homes are reportedly paying three to four times more than the usual fare.
Visiting entry points of the capital and report from different district correspondents of the Daily Observer it was found that holidaymakers were struggling to return to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.
Most of the people are forced to make breaking journey on their way to Dhaka and different other cities to join their works.
According to data of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), some 1.06 crore mobile phone users left Dhaka till May 15, after the exodus began on May 4 despite strict restrictions on movement to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Hundreds of people were seen entering Dhaka by goods-carrying transports, CNG auto-rickshaws and other local modes of transports. Even, many were found entering the city on foot.
Raising the risk of Covid-19 transmission maximum returnees were ignoring health rules without wearing face masks or maintaining physical     distancing.
Besides, People from high and middle-income groups were returning to Dhaka either in private cars or rented vehicles or flights.
At the same time, Middle and low-income people were facing all the difficulties as they are paying three to four times more than the usual fare to reach Dhaka due to transport crisis.
There was no rush at the ferry ghats. But, people had to change vehicles multiple times to return to Dhaka. They enter Dhaka city by whatever vehicles they could avail.
They hired motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, easy-bikes, microbuses and private cars to reach their destinations.
At the same time, the drivers and owners of rented cars and microbuses were demanding three times additional cost than the usual period.
Mahfizul Islam Robin, an employee of a private firm in the capital, said, "We four friends have reached Dhaka this morning by hiring a private car. The cost was more than three times than usual."
Hasim Uddin, a garments workers returned from home to join workplace, said, "We around 30-35 people hired a pick-up vans to reach Abdullahpur from Netrokona. It took four times higher than the regular fare of inter-districts bus services."
"Besides, the journey which we made was more painstaking than the bus journey," he added.
A number of motorcycles were seen carrying passengers and many auto-rickshaws were carrying passengers beyond the capacity putting lives at risk.
However, vehicles transporting passengers or goods on North Bengal roads are being victim of massive extortions.
Several drivers complained that they had to pay up to Tk2, 000 every day on Dhaka-Bogura-Sirajganj roads.
Even CNG auto-rickshaw has to pay Tk300 to Tk500 per day in different areas," said transport drivers.
Meanwhile, Osman Ali, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Transport owners and workers have decided to sit together and stop illegal extortion. I have instructed everyone not to collect illegal extortion."
"No one in our organization is collecting money anywhere. We will not take responsibility if someone from outside collects it," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO
Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD
Oppressive heat and frequent loadshedding have pushed up the demand
Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka
26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours
Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul
Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble
‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft