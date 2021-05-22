26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours

The country saw 26 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the tally to 12,310, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.56 per cent.

At least 1,504 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 7,86,698, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.22 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.58 per cent.

A total of 18,294 samples were tested at 482 labs across the country in the

past 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday.

At least 1,529 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,29,039 and the recovery rate at 92.67 per cent.

Among the deceased, 19 were men, and seven were women. They all died at hospitals. Ten of the deceased died at Khulna Division, six in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, three in Dhaka and one each in Sylhet, Ranpur and Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,903 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,407 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading virus claimed over 3,446,100 lives and infected more than 165,897,800 people across the world till Tuesday evening, according to worldometer.

At the same time, over 146,607,500 people also recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







