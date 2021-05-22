Khaledaâ€™s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul



Kaptai Hydel Plant on brink of closure Nurul Amin CHATTOGRAM, May 20: Power generation in all five units of the lone hydel power station of the country at Kaptai Lake will have to be suspended, if the drought continues for a week. Presently only one unit is running at the lowest water level in the lake. Engineer Abduzzaher, Manager of the Kaptai Hydel Power Station, told the Daily Observer that the water level of Kaptai Lake was 74 MSL (Mean Sea Level) on Thursday. The level was supposed to remain at 78 MSL, he said. The water level of the lake is dropping alarmingly due to drought in the area. He said the generation of other four units had been suspended due to drop in water level. The unit number one will run till 70 MSL, he said. If drought continues for a week, the water level will decline to 70 MSL forcing the operation of the unit-1 to be suspend, Abduzzaher said. Meanwhile, the operation of unit 4 and 5 has been suspended as those are operated at 75 MSL while the unit 3 had been suspended as it is operated at 78 MSL. The highest level of water in the lake remains at 109 MSL. With the highest level of water reserve, all five generating units of the country's cheaper power station could generate electricity at a cost of only 25 paisa per unit. The PDB sources said the generating units could not generate power uninterrupted with the fall of water level. According to PDB sources, the required minimum water level is 76 MSL to generate power uninterrupted. As a result, the generation in Kaptai is hampered frequently during the summer. Only one unit is now able to generate a meager quantity of 40 MW daily. The first unit was set up in 1961 and the 2nd unit in 1962 with the generation capacity of 40 MW each. The 3rd unit was set up in 1983 while the 4th and 5th units were set up in 1989 with the capacity of 50 MW each. The 3rd unit has remained defective since its installation in 1983. Plan to vaccinate all to bring in $9t benefit, says IMF NEW DELHI, May 21: About $50 billion may be all it takes to vaccinate all eligible people around the world by the middle of next year, the International Monetary Fund or IMF has said, proposing an investment programme that could have a global economic benefit of around $9 trillion. The detailed research piece prepared by the IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath and colleague Ruchir Agarwal suggests that the goal is to vaccinate 40 per cent of all countries by 2021 and the remaining 60 per cent by the first half of 2022. "Saving lives and livelihoods should need no justification, but a faster end to the pandemic could also inject the equivalent of $9 trillion into the global economy by 2025 due to a faster resumption of economic activity," the agency said. The benefit to developed countries - which would have to fund a great deal of this - would be to the tune of $1 trillion in additional tax revenue apart from 40 per cent of the cumulative $9 trillion in global GDP gains, it said. "Funding this proposal may possibly be the highest-return public investment ever. The window for realising these gains, however, is closing quickly, and action is needed now," the document said. The proposal's total cost of around $50 billion would include grants, national government resources, and concessional financing. "There is a strong case for grant financing of at least $35 billion. The good news is G20 governments have already identified as important to address the $22 billion grant funding gap noted by the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator. This leaves an estimated $13 billion in additional grant contributions needed," the IMF said. "The remainder of the overall financing plan-around $15 billion-could come from national governments, potentially supported by COVID-19 financing facilities created by multilateral development banks," it added. Among the actions suggested in the proposal are upfront grants to COVAX - the global initiative to help developing nations get vaccines - of at least $4 billion. This financing will help finalise orders and activate unused vaccine capacity, according to the IMF. It also calls for ensuring free cross-border flows of raw materials and finished vaccines and rich countries to immediately donate surplus vaccines. The plan comes just a week after world health experts issued a grim warning that the second year of COVID-19 was set to be "far more deadly" as India and other countries reel under the worst surge in cases that has already killed thousands. "We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The pandemic has killed at least 34 lakh people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019 and even countries like India, which is the world's biggest producer of vaccines, has struggled to inoculate a sizeable portion of its population. As part of its proposal, the IMF has also said that the WHO-approved body that clears medical procurement decisions needs to be more inclusive of nations from the developing world. This will help speed up clearances from vaccines from China, Russia and India. "The group of countries that are included in the Stringent Regulatory Authority (SRA) list recognised by the WHO to guide medical procurement decisions globally is comprised of 34 high-income western countries plus Japan," the agency said. The foreign minister said Dhaka was delighted when it heard the US announcement and requested Washington DC to send a portion of nearly 80 million of dosses vaccine, that the US planned to send different nations, to Bangladesh. Momen said he has already sent a letter to US Secretary of State regarding this. "We need it (vaccine) desperately. If any shipment comes, we'll take it right away," he told CNN. However, he expressed concern that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking a long time to approve the export of AstraZeneca. -BSS Students prefer assignment system to direct online exam Tausiful Islam, DU Correspondent "I could attend only six classes in almost one year of online classes during which I got disconnected several times due to poor network in my village." said Fakhrul Islam, a third-year student of Dhaka University. Fakhrul said he might not be able to attend the classes, let alone sit for the examinations online for almost two hours keeping his video camera on at a stretch due to poor internet connection in rural side of the country. Instead he preferred assignment method but the authorities of Dhaka University decided to give all the semester final and yearly final examinations including other tests through online if the Covid-19 situation does not improve by June. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on May 6. As per the decision of the meeting, the deans of the faculties and the directors of the institutes will formulate a guideline on taking online examinations. They will send those guidelines to the Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal within the next 2 weeks after the decision. The deadline has already ended but only a few faculties submitted the guidelines. For strategic reasons, the meeting decided to divide each course into multiple parts and conduct examinations through different methods (eg: descriptive short form, MCQ, quiz, assignment and open-book examination). Test time and full value will be reduced but the final result will be made by converting the result into conventional full value. Credit will remain unchanged. In addition, computer-based practical tests will be given online. Other lab-based practical tests will be given following proper hygiene rules. In the meantime, Arts Faculty offered an outline. Prof Dr Abu Md Delwar Hossain, the Dean of Arts Faculty confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. It recommends giving examinations online while students have to be present fifteen minutes before the examinations start and students must keep the video camera and audio on. "If any examinee fails to appear in the examination due to electrical or mechanical failure or internet related obstruction, he/she can sit for the examination on an alternative test question paper within no more than two weeks after the completion of the examination," the recommendation stated. Candidates have to turn in the answer sheets in PDF format by scanning or taking pictures of hand-written sheets within the stipulated time. The exam controller will give 20-30 minutes to the candidates to submit the answer sheets online. However, Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain did not want to give any comments in this regard saying that it will be passed as faculty proposal tomorrow and then it will be submitted to vice-chancellor's office. Many students of the departments of the faculty resented the proposal and urged the authorities to consider the exam method according to their opinion. They expressed comfort with assignment system as an online examination method. Earlier, many departments gave mid-term examinations through assignment system. Through the system, students get question from their respective course teachers and the teachers ask them to submit the scanned copy or photographs of the assignment in PDF format in the Google classroom. They also keep the hardcopy in their hands and will submit them once the university opens. The key reasons why most of the students are against the online exams (keeping video and audio on) are interrupted internet connection, lack of data packages and smart phones. Habibur Rahman, an Honors final-year student said, "I will not be able to bear the cost of data packages. The authorities must consider all the problems of the students." Pro-VC Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal however said, "What students want and do not want is a different matter. We must think about making the exam as transparent as possible." China to send 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift China will gift the second batch of 600,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh. The announcement came Friday, just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses as gift. China says the move fully reflects that it attaches great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries. Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday to this end. At the request of Bangladesh, it was announced that China would gift the second batch vaccine to Bangladesh. China pays close attention to the latest situation of the epidemic in Bangladesh, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said. At this critical time in Bangladesh's fight against the epidemic, China is concerned about the urgent need for vaccine of its Bangladeshi friends and overcomes the huge demand for domestic and foreign orders and the shortage of vaccine supply, it said. The arrival of the second batch vaccine will definitely help the Bangladeshi government and people build a strong line of defense against the epidemic, China said. In the future, China is willing to provide necessary support for Bangladesh and South Asian countries to fight the epidemic, deepen anti-epidemic cooperation with Bangladesh, and effectively protect the health and life safety of the people of the two countries. -UNB China proposes setting up int’l forum on vaccine coop ROME, May 21: China has proposed setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the proposal at the Global Health Summit on Friday. He said China will provide an additional US$3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support Covid-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries. Having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, President Xi said, China will provide still more doses to the best of its ability. He mentioned that China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technologies to other developing countries and carrying out joint production with them. Having announced support for waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, China also supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making an early decision on this matter, President Xi said. -UNB WB gives BD $600m for two projects The World Bank has approved $600 million for two projects in Bangladesh to help over 1.75 million poor and vulnerable people improve employability and livelihood opportunities and build their resilience against future shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic. The projects are meant for youth, women, disadvantaged groups and returnee migrant workers, according to a statement released by the World Bank on Friday. "In Bangladesh, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of thousands of people, particularly, female workers, youth, and returnee migrant workers," said Dandan Chen, acting World Bank country director for Bangladesh. "These two projects will help empower and mobilise rural poor people, prepare them for the future job market and support entrepreneurial opportunities, especially for women and disadvantaged groups." The $300 million Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation Project will equip more than 1 million youth and workers with skills needed for the future of work. The project will particularly support youth, women and disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities to become skillful and to connect them to labour market. The project will also support industries to retrain their workers during and after the pandemic and thus accelerate recovery. "Building on the success of earlier projects, 'STEP' and 'NARI',' the project will help modernise and build resilience of the technical vocational education and training sector of Bangladesh. It will set up an international standard model polytechnic in the country," said Md Mokhlesur Rahman, World Bank team leader for the project. "Further, the project will benefit the informal sector workers through expanding the 'Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)' programme." The $300 million Resilience, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Improvement Project will help improve the livelihoods of about 750,000 poor and vulnerable rural people across 3,200 villages in 20 districts. "The project will provide immediate and tailored livelihood support to rural poor people for responding to urgent needs such as the Covid 19 pandemic, improve their ability to cope with future shocks and help them come out of poverty through income-generating activities and skill development," said Jean Saint-Geours, World Bank team leader for the project. The project will help organise village groups, build their capacity and finance community plans for savings and micro-loans, as well as climate-resilient infrastructure, giving priority to the poor and extreme poor, women, and youth. With over 90 percent female beneficiaries, the project will also support entrepreneurship and encourage crop diversification, good nutritional practices, while raising awareness of climate risk adaptation and mitigation, the spread of diseases, and gender-based violence. Loans under both projects have a maturity of 30 years including a grace period of five years. -Bdnews24.com Pallabi murder accused killed in ‘gunfight’ Staff Correspondent One of the accused in the case filed for the murder of Shahinuddin in front of his minor son at Pallabi was killed in an alleged gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pallabi Eastern Housing area in the capital early Friday. The deceased was identified as Md Manik. He was No 5 accused in the case, RAB-4 Commanding Officer Md Mozammel Haque told media on Friday. Manik was directly involved in the killing of Shahinuddin that took place recently in front of his son, according to RAB. RAB also arrested former Member of Parliament (MP) and Islami Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Awal in the case. Acting on secret information about the presence of a terror gang in the Eastern Housing area at Pallabi, a team of the elite force raided the area around 2:30am, said the RAB official. Sensing the presence of the RAB personnel, the gang opened fire on the members of the elite force, prompting them to retaliate, the official added. After the gunfight, the elite force found a critically injured man on the spot. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Mozammel said. Later, police identified the deceased as Manik, one of the accused in Shahinuddin murder case. A firearm and bullets were recovered from the scene. On May 16, Shahinuddin was hacked to death in front of his six-year-old son inside a garage at Block- D in Pallabi over a land dispute. On the following day, Shahin's mother Alkima Begum lodged a murder case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing 20 people including former Laxmipur MP MA Awal and Md Manik. The other accused in the case are former BCL leader Suman, Md Abu Taher, Murad, Monir, Shafique, Titu, Kamrul, Kibria, Dipu, Abdur Razzak, Moron Ali, Liton, Abul, Baitta Babu, Boro Shafique, Kalu alias Kala Babu, Nata Sumon, and Yaba Babu. Strict lockdown in Teknaf, five Rohingya camps Our Correspondent COX's BAZAR, May 21: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the region, a 10-day complete lockdown has been imposed in Teknaf upazila and a week-long restriction has been announced in five Rohingya camps of Ukhiya-Teknaf. "Cox's Bazar District Corona Prevention Committee has decided to impose the lockdown from May 21 to 30 in the wake of a rise in the number of infections in the region," Md Parvez Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf, said on Friday. Meanwhile, a strict lockdown has been imposed in Ukhiya camps -- 2,3,4 and 15 -- and Teknaf camp number 24 for a week from May 21, said Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Shamshuddouza. All activities in these camps have been suspended from Friday, except emergency services like medicine and food supplies, officials said. According to the health department in Cox's Bazar, 823 Rohingyas have been infected with the virus to date and 12 have died Gatherings for Eid and Tarabi prayers during the holy Ramadan are the key reasons behind the outbreak of coronavirus, said Dr Toha Bhuiyan, coordinator of health affair branch of the RRR. Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas across 34 camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have arrived in this country since August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the mainly-Muslim ethnic minority. ‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years NARAYANGANJ, May 21: A young man whom his family reported to the police as abducted has returned home to his village in Narayanganj after 14 years. Now aged 22, the man, who identified himself only as Rubel, said he ran away from home when he was a child because his mother was violent with him if he didn't do his chores. Rubel is the son of Janu Miah, who lives in the Sadar Upazila's Kurerpar area. His return to the village on Thursday evening caused an uproar. Locals detained him and turned him over to police custody. Rubel's mother, Rahima Begum, started an abduction case over his disappearance on Feb 23, 2007, said Sadar Police OC Shah Zaman. She had named 19 local people as suspects. The case was initially investigated by Sadar Police SI Mokhlesur Rahman. He did not find evidence of the suspects' involvement and submitted his final report to court on Jul 30 of the next year. But the plaintiff in the case rejected the investigation report and it was transferred to the CID. The CID submitted its final report a few months later, but the plaintiff rejected that as well. RAB took over the case and arrested six suspects, OC Rahman said, but the elite police unit did not complete their investigation. A court transferred the case to the Detective Branch. DB Police SI Asaduzzaman Forazi submitted their final report on the investigation on Feb 14, 2010. The report absolved the suspects and the court dismissed the case. Locals rushed to Rubel's house on Thursday to see him after all this time. Among them were the suspects accused by Rubel's mother, who then detained him and took him to the police. "My mother had two cows," Rubel told bdnews24.com. "If I didn't cut grass to feed them, my mother would beat me up and wouldn't let me have dinner. "I ran away from home when I was around seven or eight years old because I couldn't put up with it anymore." Rubel said he had done odd jobs to get by in various places near Dhaka city. "I worked as a painter, I worked at a restaurant, I worked at Eastern Plaza. Later I married a girl from the area." "Last year I saw a relative of mine," Rubel said. "Through them, I was able to get in touch with my mother. I told her I wanted to come home. "But my mother said the villagers would kill me if I came back because there was a case over my disappearance. I was afraid, so I stayed away." "Today I came back without telling anyone. But the villagers recognised me. They kept staring at me when they saw me. I met my mother. After that the villagers brought me to the police," he added. -bdnews24.com Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble NARAYANGANJ, May 21: A man who owns a four-storey building and a hosiery factory in Narayanganj has been rapped by the authorities for 'harassing' government officials by calling the emergency hotline 333 to seek food assistance reserved for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sadar Upazila UNO Arifza Zohra discovered the matter after she arrived at Deobhog in Kashipur to provide food to the man, identified as Farid Ahmed, on Thursday afternoon. A mobile court subsequently ordered Farid to provide 100 low-income people with food as a punishment. Farid will now have to distribute more than 1,500 kg of food items among the poor. He claims that he called the emergency service hotline to 'satisfy his curiosity'. The UNO will distribute the food aid to the 100 poor families on Friday. "The government launched the national helpline, 333, for citizens struggling to cope with the impacts of the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak. The upazila administration officials deliver food to people's homes upon receiving calls on the hotline," Zohra said. "The Kashipur resident made a call to us seeking food assistance on Wednesday. I myself went to his home to deliver the food. But I discovered that the man has a four-story building and a factory." "I made the call just for no reason. It was a mistake," the man told Johra after she reached his home with the food assistance. "Food assistance is delivered to people just a day after they called on the national hotline. But many people make calls for no reason and it's just not well," Zohra said. -bdnews24.com Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's kidneys and heart have been affected by the post-Covid complications, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday. "It's a matter of little worry that her (Khaleda Zia's) heart and kidneys have been affected by her post-Covid complications. Doctors are worried about this and they're trying to figure out how to cure that," he said. The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal Fakhrul said he visited Khaleda Zia on Thursday at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the city. "I felt good seeing her yesterday (Thursday) as I saw a little smile on her face after a long time." Referring to Khaleda's doctors, he said her oxygen saturation is now quite good with normal body temperature and no breathing difficulty. "But she has been receiving treatment at the hospital in a very bad condition due to the post-Covid complications." He said doctors told him that the BNP chief needs treatment for her various complications, including that of heart and kidneys, at an advanced medical centre where all modern equipment is available. "That's why her family members submitted an application to the government to send her abroad for treatment. It's unfortunate for us that the government didn't give that permission," the BNP leader bemoaned. He thanked the doctors of the hospital and Khaleda's personal physicians for providing her treatment with utmost sincerity. "They're regularly monitoring her condition and trying to provide her better treatment in consultation with the doctors from the USA and London." Fakhrul hoped that Khaleda would surely recover fully and work again for the welfare of the country's people. The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27 for a thorough health checkup. She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with shortness of breath on May 3. On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there. Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report was positive. She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus. The BNP chief's family submitted an application to the government on May 6 seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down as a convicted person cannot avail of such a scope. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year. -UNB 26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours Staff Correspondent The country saw 26 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the tally to 12,310, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The death rate stands at 1.56 per cent. At least 1,504 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 7,86,698, the release added. The current positivity rate is 8.22 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.58 per cent. A total of 18,294 samples were tested at 482 labs across the country in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday. At least 1,529 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,29,039 and the recovery rate at 92.67 per cent. Among the deceased, 19 were men, and seven were women. They all died at hospitals. Ten of the deceased died at Khulna Division, six in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, three in Dhaka and one each in Sylhet, Ranpur and Mymensingh divisions. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,903 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,407 were women. The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year. However, the fast-spreading virus claimed over 3,446,100 lives and infected more than 165,897,800 people across the world till Tuesday evening, according to worldometer. At the same time, over 146,607,500 people also recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months. Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka Hedayet Ullah Khan After the Eid vacation holidaymakers are still retuning in microbuses, private cars, pick-up vans and even covered vans amid transport crisis due to suspension of inter-district bus services and passenger trains. People returning from their village homes are reportedly paying three to four times more than the usual fare. Visiting entry points of the capital and report from different district correspondents of the Daily Observer it was found that holidaymakers were struggling to return to Dhaka after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. Most of the people are forced to make breaking journey on their way to Dhaka and different other cities to join their works. According to data of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), some 1.06 crore mobile phone users left Dhaka till May 15, after the exodus began on May 4 despite strict restrictions on movement to curb the spread of Covid-19. Hundreds of people were seen entering Dhaka by goods-carrying transports, CNG auto-rickshaws and other local modes of transports. Even, many were found entering the city on foot. Raising the risk of Covid-19 transmission maximum returnees were ignoring health rules without wearing face masks or maintaining physical distancing. Besides, People from high and middle-income groups were returning to Dhaka either in private cars or rented vehicles or flights. At the same time, Middle and low-income people were facing all the difficulties as they are paying three to four times more than the usual fare to reach Dhaka due to transport crisis. There was no rush at the ferry ghats. But, people had to change vehicles multiple times to return to Dhaka. They enter Dhaka city by whatever vehicles they could avail. They hired motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, easy-bikes, microbuses and private cars to reach their destinations. At the same time, the drivers and owners of rented cars and microbuses were demanding three times additional cost than the usual period. Mahfizul Islam Robin, an employee of a private firm in the capital, said, "We four friends have reached Dhaka this morning by hiring a private car. The cost was more than three times than usual." Hasim Uddin, a garments workers returned from home to join workplace, said, "We around 30-35 people hired a pick-up vans to reach Abdullahpur from Netrokona. It took four times higher than the regular fare of inter-districts bus services." "Besides, the journey which we made was more painstaking than the bus journey," he added. A number of motorcycles were seen carrying passengers and many auto-rickshaws were carrying passengers beyond the capacity putting lives at risk. However, vehicles transporting passengers or goods on North Bengal roads are being victim of massive extortions. Several drivers complained that they had to pay up to Tk2, 000 every day on Dhaka-Bogura-Sirajganj roads. Even CNG auto-rickshaw has to pay Tk300 to Tk500 per day in different areas," said transport drivers. Meanwhile, Osman Ali, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Transport owners and workers have decided to sit together and stop illegal extortion. I have instructed everyone not to collect illegal extortion." "No one in our organization is collecting money anywhere. We will not take responsibility if someone from outside collects it," he added. Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD A low pressure area is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a cyclonic storm and hit the Khulna coastal region around May 26, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a forecast Thursday. The cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestward after forming and reach near Odhisha-West Bengal of India and Khulna coasts of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and areas in Sitakunda, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Sreemangal. It may continue, says the weather forecast commencing 6pm today. However, an extended outlook for five days following the probable three days of forming the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal forecasts an increase in the rain/storm activity. -UNB Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO GENEVA, May 21: Official death tolls from the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, estimating that the true figure of direct and indirect deaths could be two to three times higher. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million or 1.2 million more than 1.8 million figure officially reported. "We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to Covid-19," the U.N. agency said. By May 20 2021, WHO statistics showed around 3.4 million people had died globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, although the real figure could be much higher, the WHO said. With the rising death toll in Latin America and in Asia as new variants spread, the death toll "would truly be two to three times higher," said Samira Asma, WHO's Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division. But according to a global health statistics report from the WHO, far more people have died who would otherwise not have died had it not been for the pandemic, either due to Covid or because they could not get treatment for other ailments. "Total deaths are at least two to three times higher than officially reported," Samira Asma, the WHO assistant director-general in charge of data, told reporters. In 2020, the report found there had been at least three million excess deaths due directly or indirectly to Covid-19, while the official number of Covid deaths was 1.8 million at the end of the year. At a regional level, excess mortality estimates for the Americas stood at up to 1.46 million, and as much as 1.21 million in the European region in 2020, representing 60 and 50 percent more than the reported Covid deaths there, the report found. Asked how many excess deaths could be attributed to the pandemic up to today globally, Asma said that "I think safely, about six to eight million deaths could be an estimate." The WHO was working with countries "to understand the true human toll of the pandemic so we can be better prepared for the next emergency," she said. The discrepancy is due to a number of factors, including lagging reporting on Covid deaths in a number of countries and the fact that many people early on died of Covid without being tested. "This has resulted in many of the official Covid-19 statistics being an undercount," WHO data analyst William Msemburi told reporters. In addition, he said, there "are the deaths that can be attributed to the difficult conditions that many people in the world are living under because of the pandemic". Many people suffering from chronic diseases or acute illnesses other than Covid-19 have been unable to get treatment and access healthcare due to the measures imposed around the world aimed at reining in the pandemic. The socioeconomic toll of lockdowns and other measures has also lead to significant increases in depression, and the WHO said there were indications of growing suicide rates in some parts of the world. "Acknowledging that the reported Covid numbers are only a fraction of this full impact, we have been looking at the excess mortality attributable to Covid-19 for the year 2020," Msemburi said. This is essentially the difference between the total number of deaths that occurred that year and the deaths that would have been expected to occur had there not been a pandemic. "Excess mortality gives us a better picture, because it captures both of these direct and indirect effects," he said. It still remains unclear how many of the excess deaths counted last year could be directly attributable to Covid-19, he said, adding that the WHO was working to determine the best methods for identifying missed Covid deaths. The WHO said its excess death estimates were based on data analysis where possible, but also statistical modelling, due to a "critical data gap" in many countries, especially in terms of death registration. While most countries do well in registering births, only 40 percent of the world's nations register at least 90 percent of deaths that occur, Asma said. -AFP

