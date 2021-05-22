Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pallabi murder accused killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Staff Correspondent 

One of the accused in the case filed for the murder of Shahinuddin in front of his minor son at Pallabi was killed in an alleged gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pallabi Eastern Housing area in the capital early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Md Manik. He was No 5 accused in the case, RAB-4 Commanding Officer Md Mozammel Haque told media on Friday.
Manik was directly involved in the killing of Shahinuddin that took place recently in front of his son, according to RAB.
RAB also arrested former Member of Parliament
(MP) and Islami Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Awal in the case.
Acting on secret information about the presence of a terror gang in the Eastern Housing area at Pallabi, a team of the elite force raided the area around 2:30am, said the RAB official.
 Sensing the presence of the RAB personnel, the gang opened fire on the members of the elite force, prompting them to retaliate, the official added.
After the gunfight, the elite force found a critically injured man on the spot. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Mozammel said.
Later, police identified the deceased as Manik, one of the accused in Shahinuddin  murder case.
A firearm and bullets were recovered from the scene. On May 16, Shahinuddin was hacked to death in front of his six-year-old son inside a garage at Block- D in Pallabi over a land dispute.
On the following day, Shahin's mother Alkima Begum lodged a murder case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing 20 people including former Laxmipur MP MA Awal and Md Manik.
The other accused in the case are former BCL leader Suman, Md Abu Taher, Murad, Monir, Shafique, Titu, Kamrul, Kibria, Dipu, Abdur Razzak, Moron Ali, Liton, Abul, Baitta Babu, Boro Shafique, Kalu alias Kala Babu, Nata Sumon, and Yaba Babu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO
Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD
Oppressive heat and frequent loadshedding have pushed up the demand
Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka
26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours
Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul
Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble
‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft