Pallabi murder accused killed in ‘gunfight’

One of the accused in the case filed for the murder of Shahinuddin in front of his minor son at Pallabi was killed in an alleged gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pallabi Eastern Housing area in the capital early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Manik. He was No 5 accused in the case, RAB-4 Commanding Officer Md Mozammel Haque told media on Friday.

Manik was directly involved in the killing of Shahinuddin that took place recently in front of his son, according to RAB.

RAB also arrested former Member of Parliament

(MP) and Islami Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Awal in the case.

Acting on secret information about the presence of a terror gang in the Eastern Housing area at Pallabi, a team of the elite force raided the area around 2:30am, said the RAB official.

Sensing the presence of the RAB personnel, the gang opened fire on the members of the elite force, prompting them to retaliate, the official added.

After the gunfight, the elite force found a critically injured man on the spot. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Mozammel said.

Later, police identified the deceased as Manik, one of the accused in Shahinuddin murder case.

A firearm and bullets were recovered from the scene. On May 16, Shahinuddin was hacked to death in front of his six-year-old son inside a garage at Block- D in Pallabi over a land dispute.

On the following day, Shahin's mother Alkima Begum lodged a murder case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing 20 people including former Laxmipur MP MA Awal and Md Manik.

The other accused in the case are former BCL leader Suman, Md Abu Taher, Murad, Monir, Shafique, Titu, Kamrul, Kibria, Dipu, Abdur Razzak, Moron Ali, Liton, Abul, Baitta Babu, Boro Shafique, Kalu alias Kala Babu, Nata Sumon, and Yaba Babu.





