China proposes setting up int’l forum on vaccine coop

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:36 PM
Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

ROME, May 21: China has proposed setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made the proposal at the Global Health Summit on Friday.
He said China will provide an additional US$3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support Covid-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.
Having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, President Xi said, China will provide still more doses to the best of its ability.
He mentioned that China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technologies to other developing countries and carrying out joint production with them.
Having announced support for waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, China also supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making an early decision on this matter, President Xi said.     -UNB


