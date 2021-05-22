Video
China to send 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

China will gift the second batch of 600,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.
The announcement came Friday, just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses as gift. China says the move fully reflects that it attaches great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries.
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister
Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday to this end.
At the request of Bangladesh, it was announced that China would gift the second batch vaccine to Bangladesh.
China pays close attention to the latest situation of the epidemic in Bangladesh, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said.
At this critical time in Bangladesh's fight against the epidemic, China is concerned about the urgent need for vaccine of its Bangladeshi friends and overcomes the huge demand for domestic and foreign orders and the shortage of vaccine supply, it said.
The arrival of the second batch vaccine will definitely help the Bangladeshi government and people build a strong line of defense against the epidemic, China said.
In the future, China is willing to provide necessary support for Bangladesh and South Asian countries to fight the epidemic, deepen anti-epidemic cooperation with Bangladesh, and effectively protect the health and life safety of the people of the two countries.     -UNB


