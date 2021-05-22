Students prefer assignment system to direct online exam

"I could attend only six classes in almost one year of online classes during which I got disconnected several times due to poor network in my village." said Fakhrul Islam, a third-year student of Dhaka University.

Fakhrul said he might not be able to attend the classes, let alone sit for the examinations online for almost two hours keeping his video camera on at a stretch due to poor internet connection in rural side of the country.

Instead he preferred assignment method but the authorities of Dhaka University decided to give all the semester final and yearly final examinations including other tests through online if the Covid-19 situation does not improve by June.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on May 6.

As per the decision of the meeting, the deans of the faculties and the directors of the institutes will formulate a guideline on taking online examinations.

They will send those guidelines to the Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal within the next 2 weeks after the decision.

The deadline has already ended but only a few faculties submitted the guidelines.

For strategic reasons, the meeting decided to divide each course into multiple parts and conduct examinations through different methods (eg: descriptive short form, MCQ, quiz, assignment and open-book examination).

Test time and full value will be reduced but the final result will be made by converting the result into conventional full value. Credit will remain unchanged.

In addition, computer-based practical tests will be given online. Other lab-based practical tests will be given following proper hygiene rules.

In the meantime, Arts Faculty offered an outline. Prof Dr Abu Md Delwar Hossain, the Dean of Arts Faculty confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

It recommends giving examinations online while students have to be present fifteen minutes before the examinations start and students must keep the video camera and audio on.

"If any examinee fails to appear in the examination due to electrical or mechanical failure or internet related obstruction, he/she can sit for the examination on an alternative test question paper within no more than two weeks after the completion of the examination," the recommendation stated.

Candidates have to turn in the answer sheets in PDF format by scanning or taking pictures of hand-written sheets within the stipulated time. The exam controller will give 20-30 minutes to the candidates to submit the answer sheets online.

However, Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain did not want to give any comments in this regard saying that it will be passed as faculty proposal tomorrow and then it will be submitted to vice-chancellor's office.

Many students of the departments of the faculty resented the proposal and urged the authorities to consider the exam method according to their opinion. They expressed comfort with assignment system as an online examination method.

Earlier, many departments gave mid-term examinations through assignment system. Through the system, students get question from their respective course teachers and the teachers ask them to submit the scanned copy or photographs of the assignment in PDF format in the Google classroom.

They also keep the hardcopy in their hands and will submit them once the university opens.

The key reasons why most of the students are against the online exams (keeping video and audio on) are interrupted internet connection, lack of data packages and smart phones.

Habibur Rahman, an Honors final-year student said, "I will not be able to bear the cost of data packages. The authorities must consider all the problems of the students."

Pro-VC Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal however said, "What students want and do not want is a different matter. We must think about making the exam as transparent as possible."





