Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:36 PM
Momen thanks Biden’s plan of sending vaccine to developing nations

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday thanked US president Joe Biden for his announcement of distributing large number of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing nations while talking to CNN in a live interview.
"This is good news for us," he told the leading global media adding that
Bangladesh looks for vaccines desperately including the US.
The foreign minister said Dhaka was delighted when it heard the US announcement and requested Washington DC to send a portion of nearly 80 million of dosses vaccine, that the US planned to send different nations, to Bangladesh.
Momen said he has already sent a letter to US Secretary of State regarding this.
"We need it (vaccine) desperately. If any shipment comes, we'll take it right away," he told CNN. However, he expressed concern that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking a long time to approve the export of AstraZeneca.    -BSS


