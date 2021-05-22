Kaptai Hydel Plant on brink of closure

CHATTOGRAM, May 20: Power generation in all five units of the lone hydel power station of the country at Kaptai Lake will have to be suspended, if the drought continues for a week.

Presently only one unit is running at the lowest water level in the lake.

Engineer Abduzzaher, Manager of the Kaptai Hydel Power Station, told the Daily Observer that the water level of Kaptai Lake was 74 MSL (Mean Sea Level) on Thursday. The level was supposed to remain at 78 MSL, he said.

The water level of the lake is dropping alarmingly due to drought in the area. He said the generation of other four units had been suspended due to drop in water level.

The unit number one will run till 70 MSL, he said. If drought continues for a week, the water level will decline to 70 MSL forcing the operation of the unit-1 to be suspend, Abduzzaher said.

Meanwhile, the operation of unit 4 and 5 has been suspended as those are operated at 75 MSL while the unit 3 had been suspended as it is operated at 78 MSL.

The highest level of water in the lake remains at 109 MSL. With the highest level of water reserve, all five generating units of the country's cheaper power station could generate electricity at a cost of only 25 paisa per unit.

The PDB sources said the generating units could not generate power uninterrupted with the fall of water level. According to PDB sources, the required minimum water level is 76 MSL to generate power uninterrupted.

As a result, the generation in Kaptai is hampered frequently during the summer. Only one unit is now able to generate a meager quantity of 40 MW daily.

The first unit was set up in 1961 and the 2nd unit in 1962 with the generation capacity of 40 MW each. The 3rd unit was set up in 1983 while the 4th and 5th units were set up in 1989 with the capacity of 50 MW each.

The 3rd unit has remained defective since its installation in 1983.





