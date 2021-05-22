

Shujola: Ensuring safe drinking water for RMG workers

As of April 2021, 5 safe drinking water booths have been successfully installed by five local entrepreneurs facilitated by the Shujola project. Of these, two booths have been set up in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka district, two in Chattogram and one in Gazipur. So far, 1,200 customers have been registered in 5 booths between November 2020 and April 2021, and about 100,000 liters of safe drinking water have been supplied through these booths.

Simultaneously, the project's awareness campaign, which was designed to inform members of the RMG workers' communities about safe water, water-borne diseases, and their local water booth, has reached a total of 30,000 individuals.

The Shujola project was piloted to test the sustainability and feasibility of a business model based on water entrepreneurship, with the intent of increasing access to safe drinking water in RMG workers' residential communities. Seeing the results throughout the project's timeline, a scale-up phase is currently being designed. Shujola project is funded by the JTI Foundation and supported by JTI Bangladesh, as part of the 'WASH' programs, aims to provide 1 million people with access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene in developing countries by 2025. The project started on September 15, 2019 to give financial and technical assistance to five local entrepreneurs to set up safe drinking water booths in the RMG workers' residential communities. The first booth was set up in November 2020 in locations adjacent to the residence of garment workers in the EPZ area in Chittagong, with earlier plans for a mid-2020 setup halted due to the Covid-19 epidemic.