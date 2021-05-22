Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Shujola: Ensuring safe drinking water for RMG workers

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Women\'s Own Desk

Shujola: Ensuring safe drinking water for RMG workers

Shujola: Ensuring safe drinking water for RMG workers

Shujola project is funded by the JTI Foundation and supported by JTI Bangladesh, as part of the 'WASH' programs, aims to provide 1 million people with access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene in developing countries by 2025. The project started on September 15, 2019 to give financial and technical assistance to five local entrepreneurs to set up safe drinking water booths in the RMG workers' residential communities. The first booth was set up in November 2020 in locations adjacent to the residence of garment workers in the EPZ area in Chittagong, with earlier plans for a mid-2020 setup halted due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
As of April 2021, 5 safe drinking water booths have been successfully installed by five local entrepreneurs facilitated by the Shujola project. Of these, two booths have been set up in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka district, two in Chattogram and one in Gazipur. So far, 1,200 customers have been registered in 5 booths between November 2020 and April 2021, and about 100,000 liters of safe drinking water have been supplied through these booths.
Simultaneously, the project's awareness campaign, which was designed to inform members of the RMG workers' communities about safe water, water-borne diseases, and their local water booth, has reached a total of 30,000 individuals.
The Shujola project was piloted to test the sustainability and feasibility of a business model based on water entrepreneurship, with the intent of increasing access to safe drinking water in RMG workers' residential communities. Seeing the results throughout the project's timeline, a scale-up phase is currently being designed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shujola: Ensuring safe drinking water for RMG workers
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Leprosy causes more sufferings for women
‘Sukhi Poribar’ always beside of women health service through mobile phone
Mohua’s journey to reach zenith
Wreetu ensuring menstrual wellbeing for less-privileged girls and women
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Police Super Joyita Shilpi


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft