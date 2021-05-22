NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario



Ummay Farihin Sultana

Non-Commun icable Diseases (NCDs) have emerged as the leading cause of death and disabilities, contributing 67per cent (NCD Country Profile, 2018) to the total death in Bangladesh. The chronic nature of NCDs extends both patients experience of sufferings and duration of treatment, creating further economical strain on them. A survey of 155 countries, in May 2020 by WHO, states that prevention and treatment services for NCDs have been severely disrupted since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and low-middle income countries like Bangladesh are the most affected. Although urbanization together with the integration of consumer market have lifted millions from poverty and increased the production of food, its trend added to the health risk as the inhabitants of densely packedareas are often exposed to pollution outdoor and the burning fuels indoor. Furthermore, the consumption rate of tobacco is far above than the rate of access to adequate nutrition.

Women and girls face a particularly high risk of NCDs and interrelated health challenges that are underpinned by inequality and marginalization: approximately two out of every three women die from an NCD, amounting to 16.8 million deaths globally. Around 99.6per cent males and 97.9per cent females in Bangladesh are exposed to at least one Cardiovascular disease risk factors; a national survey among adults found that women (19per cent) have a higher prevalence of mental disorder than men (12.9per cent) yet the care seeking is lower among women compared to men. Another study in The Lancet found that during this pandemic hour women experienced an increase in physical, emotional and sexual violence. Besides, early marriage (42per cent)14 denies girls fromthe right to the highest attainable standard of general, sexual, and reproductive health, and to a life free of affliction. The socio-economic background, socio-cultural practice, low education, disrupted family structure, and poor sexual practice are key factors that fuel early marriage. Nearly 18per cent of 15 years and 52per cent of 18 years girls are subjugated to early marriage, resulting Bangladesh having the highest adolescent fertility rate where 1 girl in 10 has a child before the age of 15. Apart from that woman's health status also relates to the health and vulnerability of her children, being born to a malnourished mother increases an infant's risk of under-nutrition, low birthweight, and increased vulnerability to NCDs in adulthood.

Together with the traditionalization of the system and institution that place women in unequal and disadvantages position (Ali, 2012), the social structure of Bangladesh is hounded with issues like poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy, etc. Even when healthcare services are affordable, the socio-cultural status of women translates into reduced access to health resources and health literacy. Women from lower socio-economic backgrounds often give up accessing care or funds of medicines to provide food or education materials for their children. Further, many young women and girls are unable to make decisions about healthcare even for their children without the explicit approval of their husband or another family member. In many places, cultural and religious taboos bound women not to seek medical care from male health providers, yet there is, at the same time, a shortage of female health professionals. In addition, a strong preference for son prevails in the community, springing out from both the gender biasness and traditional social norms. Modern contraceptives are likely to be used 1.3 times by women with one son compared to with one daughter, despite the fact of having a higher risk of cervical cancer.

Although both men and women are being affected by NCDs, there lies different level of vulnerability to risk factors: women are more likely to become obese than man. Particular NCDs like cardiovascular diseases seem to be diagnosed lately among women, revealing symptoms differently. Besides, most of the studies on NCD diagnosis have been conducted on men which indicates rolling on to a high rate of women fatality.

"If we want to reduce the number of premature deaths from NCDs and meaningfully contribute to the nine global targets", said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, Head of Secretariat, Global Coordination Mechanism on NCD,"we must implement actions that are inclusive of women and relevant to their unique needs and experiences"

Girls and women with NCDs are also being discriminated in terms of marriageability which, among lower-income people and in rural areas, acts as a main route to economy and social status. This discourages many families from seeking diagnosis and treatment for their daughters. Women living with NCDs often confront with divorce, separation or abandonment by their husbands, leaving them financially vulnerable.Importantly, girls and women are the new bullseye of tobacco companies, particularly in emerging economies. Making tobacco products more available and affordable together with associating tobacco use with independence, femininity, beauty and sex appeal, the tobacco industry is compromising girls' and women's ability to make informed choices about tobacco use.





















