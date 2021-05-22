

Leprosy causes more sufferings for women

Women are being deprived of their dignity due to such discrimination, but Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Constitution of Bangladesh gave equal rights to women along with men. If disabled by leprosy, women face more social and family discrimination, which ultimately reduces their earnings, said the rights activists, calling for taking necessary steps for addressing the leprosy issue.

Though a national problem, leprosy remained neglected for a long time in the country. Due to outbreak of Covid-19, the issue has reportedly lost its more importance. Bangladesh's aim to achieve the target of leprosy-free country seemed uncertain due to continued negligence to the issue, though there was a clear-cut directive from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to free the country from leprosy by 2030.

National Leprosy Elimination Progarme (NLEP) is now running with inadequate budget, causing disruption in its activities.

Concerned sources said, there was average financial allocation of Tk. between 45 lakh to 50 lakh by the government for anti-leprosy programme every year in the last five years till the current year. But due to outbreak of Corona, anti-leprosy activities by the government remained almost suspended across the country in the last two years.

The rights activists, including officials of NLEP, observed that the amount for anti-leprosy programme is inadequate. Leprosy is a national problem, but it is yet to get priority to the concerned policymakers.

Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases in the world. People with leprosy generally suffer multiple forms of discrimination. Leprosy continues to pose serious health and other problems in the country although it is curable and-if diagnosed on time-disabilities resulting from this disease can be prevented.

According to The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B), annually on an average 3500-4000 new leprosy cases are detected in the country in the recent years. About 10 percent of them later turn disabled for their failure to take timely and proper treatment. The disease is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. However, if left untreated, it can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). The nerve damage can result in crippling of hands and feet, paralysis, and blindness.

For eradicating leprosy, various activities such as early case detection, training of physicians and field level health workers, advocacy, smooth supply of Multi-drug therapy (MDT) drugs, monitoring, launching awareness campaign, follow-up, carrying out regular contact survey and skin camp are needed to be done. But these are being hampered mainly due to lack of adequate money.

There is no alternative to eradicating the disease as it continues to inflict sufferings on our people. If there were adequate financial allocation in the budget for the leprosy control, leprosy case detection and other related activities would have been done more smoothly, preventing the chance of disability caused by leprosy.

Under the circumstances, it is hoped that the government, taking the matter into consideration, would attach due importance to the issue in the next budget.

Leprosy Control Strategy (2016-2020) of Bangladesh called for accelerating towards a leprosy-free Bangladesh. It stressed on ensuring adequate resources for leprosy free country.

The writer is a freelance journalist

















