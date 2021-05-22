

Mohua’s journey to reach zenith

Watching her both parents in professional roles; she grew to be a career woman with a passion for it. As, entrepreneurship is another chance of contributing to the economy of the country and best suited for woman, she decided to give it a go.

She completed her honors and Masters in English Literature and Linguistics from Jahangirnagar University. In her mind, she always knew the importance of being financially solvent. So, she turned her love for fashion to her profession. Even before coming in the business world, she was herself an online shopper and had done her homework about this. Now a days, there are thousands of business owners and the chance of not getting the authentic product is high. Mohua gathered information, took the idea to know about clothing business and started Poshaak BD (https://www.facebook.com/poshaakbd1) In this fast-growing online business, it's a challenge to earn customers belief and maintain the quality product.

Her family, especially her Husband Talukder Shahirul Islam have always supported her through every step. Now, Mohua's dream is to have her own designs. Keeping that in mind, she is going to do a Masters or diploma in Fashion Designing before turning this dream into reality.

She also wants to work with local artisans by using local fabrics, bridal collection and jewelry with her own collection. Mohua plans to have her own outlet very soon. She hopes that women who aren't being able to go outside of their homes, should get involved in online business and move forward overcoming the barriers.

To the youngsters interested in this sector, she wants to say - "Don't look back what you left for your families. A woman is designed to be a multi tasker, she can handle society, job, business, a family, children, relatives simultaneously. I personally think Entrepreneurship is a perfect window for a super take off! "













