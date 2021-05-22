Video
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Friday said the Health Ministry is extending no support for the local efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines as it has more interest in import and procurement of foreign        vaccines.
 "As the ministry has huge interest to import and produce foreign vaccines, it's reluctant about extending support to efforts to locally produce vaccines. So, 'Bongavax' didn't get permission for trial, though three months have already elapsed," he said.
 In a statement sent to the media, the JP chairman also said Hussain Muhammad Ershad framed the Drug Policy in 1982. Only the locally-produced drug could meet 16 percent of domestic demand at that time, he said.
 Now locally-produced pharmaceutical items are being exported to more than 100 countries across the globe after meeting 97 percent of domestic demand, thanks to the drug policy, he said.     -UNB



