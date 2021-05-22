BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair

Bangladesh has been elected chair of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Technical Committee on Covid-19 to steer negotiations on a draft Covid-19 outcome document that was formulated through a discussion of the organisation's member states recently.

The document will be adopted in the upcoming 109th International Labour Conference (ILC) to be held virtually during June 3-19.

Bangladesh played a leadership role as the representative of the Asia Pacific Group in the drafting of the document.

To seek the views and consent of the member states on the draft Covid-19 outcome document, the final round of negotiation will take place before the upcoming ILC.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva Md Mustafizur Rahman will chair the negotiations. -UNB





