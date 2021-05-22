Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

YANGON, May 21: Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was fraud in a November election, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Friday, citing a commissioner.
Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD.
Myanmar's army seized power on Feb.1, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who fought for democracy for decades before tentative reforms began a decade ago.
The military justified the coup by accusing Suu Kyi's NLD of obtaining landslide victory through a manipulated vote, though the electoral commission at that time had rejected its complaints.
The election fraud conducted by the NLD in November was illegal "so we will have to dissolve the party's registration", the chairman of the junta-backed Union Election Commission (UEC), Thein Soe, was cited in the report as saying. Thein Soe said the people who committed the election fraud "will be considered as traitors" and action will be taken against them.
A spokesman for the junta and for an underground pro-democracy national unity government, which includes ousted members of the NLD, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A spokesman for the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party said it had representatives at the meeting, which was still going on, and he was unaware of the outcome.
Security forces have killed more than 800 people since a wave of protests broke out after coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says, though Reuters has been unable to verify the casualties due to a clamp down on media, with many journalists among the thousands of people detained.
Fighting has also flared between the security forces and ethnic minority guerrilla groups.
The turmoil has alarmed Myanmar's neigbours and the broader international community, but the generals have shown no sign of intention to seek a compromise with the pro-democracy movement.
The NLD was formed around leading opponents of military rule during a student-led uprising in 1988 and has won every election it was allowed to contest.
Co-founded by Suu Kyi, a figurehead of Myanmar's struggle against dictatorship, the party won a majority of seats in a 1990 election, but the junta did not recognise the result and it took until 2015 for her to come to power with a landslide win.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi faces numerous charges filed in two courts, the most serious under a colonial-era official secrets act, punishable by 14 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, 75, has been permitted to speak with lawyers only via a video link in the presence of security personnel. Her co-defendant is Win Myint, the ousted president.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft