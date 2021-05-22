83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina



Journalists form a human chain in front of DRU Bhaban at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday, demanding unconditional release of senior journalist Rozina Islam. photo : Observer

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU held rallies for the third day on Friday protesting torture and detention of journalist Rozina Islam.

At the rally on the third day, journalists said their movement will continue until Rozina Islam is released.

Mentioning that the case against Rozina Islam is fabricated and conspiratorial, the journalist leaders said "Existence of free journalism would be threatened if Rozina was not released.

It is not acceptable that investigative journalism will be stopped due to the bullying of the corrupt government officials, they said.

Deep Azad, Treasurer of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists said they will wait till Sunday for the bail of journalist Rozina.

"After the stipulated time, if Rozina is not released, we will wage tougher programme along with all journalists of the country. The protest will be held across the country after forming a united platform," he added.

DRU Vice President Osman Gani Babul said, "We will not accept the harassment of journalists. Police did not seize any documents from Rozina Islam."

As can be seen from the seizure list, there is no state confidential information, he said.

Deep Azad, treasurer of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) said the journalists were being ridiculed by the committee of inquiry into the incident.

Everyone is now skeptical of the statements of important ministers. He raised the question as to why he has to stay in jail for such a long time even though the case is bailable.

Mashiur Rahman, General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity expressing distrust over the probe committee formed by the Health Ministry said they had already informed the Information Minister to form a neutral probe committee cancelling the Health Ministry's one to investigate the incident.

DRU leaders terming the probe body one-sided said if a neutral probe body was not formed, the members of DRU, would launch an investigation and reveal what happened that day with Rozina.

Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajal, who was released on bail under the Digital Security Act, said "Journalist Rozina had been detained in a planned and orchestrated way. Journalists must fight against this conspiracy all together. It is now a question of the existence of journalists and journalism in the country."

Besides, various journalists' organizations staged protests programme in different districts of the country including Musansiganj, Narayanganj, Chittagong, Naogaon and Comilla demanding release of journalist Rozina Islam.

Speakers from these organizations said, their movement would continue until the dismissal of the case filed against Rozina and exemplary punishment of those involved in the harassment of Rozina.

In addition to the journalists' organization, 83 prominent citizens of the country on Friday issued a statement demanding bail and unconditional release of Rozina Islam.

"We urge the government to immediately withdraw this motivated case, release Rozina unconditionally and bring the perpetrators to justice by investigating the allegations against her," the statement said.

"Reacting angrily to the court's delay in deciding on Rozina's bail, the statement said: "Citizens are referring to each of the sections of the case against Rozina as bailable."

"Rozina's arrest has tarnished the country's image in the international arena. It is questioning the image of the government also," the statement added.

Educationist Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, former Caretaker Government Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, Sultana Kamal, Hafiz Uddin Khan, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Hossain Zillur Rahman, economist Devpriya Bhattacharya, human rights activist Hamida Hossain, Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Shahdin Malik, Sara Hossain, Khushi Kabir, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Professor Ali Riaz were, among others, the signatories to the statement.







