Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:34 PM
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Brigadier General Mohammad Nazmul Haque has been appointed as the Chief of Staff at the Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peace Operations (DPO), at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
 During the visit to the United States in February this year, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, met various dignitaries, including UN Under Secretary General, according to ISPR.
During the meeting, he requested for sending more contingents from Bangladesh to the UN mission and appointing more officers from the Bangladesh Army to various higher and important posts at the UN headquarters.
 The senior leadership of the United Nations expressed a positive commitment in this regard and as a result, an officer of the rank of Brigadier General of Bangladesh Army has been appointed to this important post at the UN headquarters.  
It is to be noted that there has been no opportunity or request for appointment of any officer from Bangladesh for this post which has been achieved by Bangladesh for the first time only at the request of the Chief of Army Staff.
This is one of the key appointments at the UN headquarters and it is a matter of great honour for Bangladesh. It is to be noted that these appointments are selected through a fierce competition among the nominated candidates from different troops contributing  countries. Brigadier General Nazmul is the first Bangladeshi military officer to be appointed to such a high and important post at the UN headquarters.


