



In the midst of unyielding Israeli air raids to raze Gaza City to the ground, innocent Gaza dwellers are passing through the most difficult of times.



This week's Observer Literature page comes with a special message...you can bomb and vanish whatever is left of Palestine, but you can never wipe out the hope, inspiration and the dream of the Palestinians for a free state.



Three Palestinian, one Jordanian and an Indian poet have picked up their pens expressing their poetic expressions on the pains of Palestine.



They say "The pen is mightier than the sword"...on poetry, I would say - "A poem can pull down the most powerful of predators to the pitfalls of hell".

I salute my poets, waging a poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime, inflicting pain, torture, injustice and oppression on innocent Palestinians.



Poetry is power. -Shahriar Feroze





Its Soil, O Nour *

A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime Etaf Janim (Translated by Nizar Sartawi)



How many a beach in whose shells I hid

a new tale of Sinbad of the wondrous presence

and absence!





How many a ship suffered seasickness as

I went on board!

How many a star did I trifle with promising

to bring her a basket brimming with

figs and joy ...





How many a house did I warm

with fragrance, lush

gardens and life within

But I, O Noor,





like roots in our country

would feel disgraced

if I spent a single night

away

from its holy water





............





Its soil, O Noor.

flees from the fingers that peel and can

flees from

the mind of the executioner

flees from rivalry among brothers

flees from our shy neighing, from

our weird stillness

Flees� where ..O where ??

when our anguished pulsing heritage

drags it from the its collar

to the silver of presence and faith





..............





Behold...

there in the constellations

our birds...children... flags

are wet blood

And look at the hanging gardens

surrounding the neck of the sky dome

There, the fruits of dreaming shine above us

so juicy... so passionate

gazing at you

Extend your hands

Release your tongue

I have abandoned this humpbacked age

and smashed with my flaming slippers

the trough of despair

Hurrah! Now we pick the fruits of the dream

and they greet us

saying in conclusion:

the soil is not ours

but

from the grandfather of the seventh land

to a star

that opened the gate latches of the sky

for our Prophet

has returned to sing amongst us

Ya mejana Ya mejana

Ya mej ana **









** Ya mejana is the title of a Palestinian folk song with different versions

-----------------------------------------

* Nour Amer is a Palestinian poet. Etaf Janimis a Jordanian poet and an educator of Palestinian descent.















The Interpretation of Bleeding

A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime Iyad Shamasnah



In my country we write poetry

to vanquish oppression

and carry on with our lives



We are a people

for whom God ordained

to see the elite

among the tyrants

We hold the ember

in the fireplace

whenever we taste

the new abomination



But we sing

to guard against

the thoughtlessness of the gullible

in the valley of sleep



Iyad Shamasnah is a Palestinian poet, novelist, and translator born in Jerusalem, his poems have been translated into English and published in many journals and anthologies.











Braille in Bullets

A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime

Nizar Sartawi - Palestine





Moving the oil lamp further away from the window

she squats

on the kitchen floor

turns over the potato cubes

in the greasy frying pan

on the grimy brass primus stove

she adds some salt

and turns them over again





The four-year-old kid is still trotting

from corner to corner

dee dee� dee dee�

urging his broomstick.





In the distance

shouting

and shooting�





she looked at her child

still trotting and shouting: dee dee�





She knew they were in town

she knew they were coming

and

her sack was ready

she turned the wick of the oil lamp down





A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime

whizzed

through the dilapidated window

She subdued a scream

looked around

ran for the sack

threw it on her shoulder

grabbed the little kid by the waist

ran out of the backdoor

and disappeared in the dark





Back in the kitchen

the brass primus stove was still

roaring�

the potato cubes

cooking�

the flame from the oil lamp

flickering





On the wall opposite the window

the tale was chiselled

in deep Braille alphabets











Jerusalem

A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime

Samih Masoud (Translated by Nizar Sartawi)

O Jerusalem

City of peace

Your little children

are crucified

morning and evening

and your women

die in their deep grief

O Jerusalem

Hymns are not heard

in your ancient house

Prayers are not allowed

in the prophets' houses

Their bells are pigmented with blood

No water

No air

No fire

No light

The candles are turned off

The stars are stolen

in the threshing floors of heaven

O Jerusalem

No matter how long we suffer

and taste the pains of misery

we will always be here

growing like thorns in the eyes of strangers

we will remain inside you

growing olives

almonds

and chestnuts

tell the tales of our grandfathers

around the fire brazier

in the winter nights

sing ataba

play the fiddle every evening

dance the dabka *

as we please

and reap wheat

when July arrives.

We stay in you

in your hamlets

the symbols of pride

Within the twinkle of an eye

a thousand baby boys are born

a thousand baby girls

a thousand poems

and caravans

of martyrs and poets.

O Jerusalem

O icon of glory

in the heights of heaven













The Conflict�

A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime Asoke Kumar Mitra

The conflict between two nations Airstrikes and Hamas rocket

Face to face two groups�

Rockets fired�"Iron Dome" demolished





Civil unrest between Arabs and Jews

Separated by the dark fence of opposition

Calls for ceasefire by world leaders

Between optimism and pessimism





Broken window pane, broken glass

Which are now stained red

Silent prayers for the people,

Childhood, youth all gone





They lay in silent rows under the olive trees

They are all dead

The blood of innocents

Let us unite to stop this devil's games





Men women and children would never have to cry

Blood spills will be thousand roses in bloom�



Asoke Kumar Mitra is a retired journalist and editor of "CALCUTTA CANVAS" and "INDUS CHRONICLE". He is a bilingual poet. 