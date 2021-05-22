|
A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime
|
Poetry can affect all generations while making people consider anything from love to loss, foremost, what a poet can do is inspire.
In the midst of unyielding Israeli air raids to raze Gaza City to the ground, innocent Gaza dwellers are passing through the most difficult of times.
This week's Observer Literature page comes with a special message...you can bomb and vanish whatever is left of Palestine, but you can never wipe out the hope, inspiration and the dream of the Palestinians for a free state.
Three Palestinian, one Jordanian and an Indian poet have picked up their pens expressing their poetic expressions on the pains of Palestine.
They say "The pen is mightier than the sword"...on poetry, I would say - "A poem can pull down the most powerful of predators to the pitfalls of hell".
I salute my poets, waging a poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime, inflicting pain, torture, injustice and oppression on innocent Palestinians.
Poetry is power. -Shahriar Feroze
Its Soil, O Nour *
Etaf Janim
(Translated by Nizar Sartawi)
How many a beach in whose shells I hid
a new tale of Sinbad of the wondrous presence
and absence!
How many a ship suffered seasickness as
I went on board!
How many a star did I trifle with promising
to bring her a basket brimming with
figs and joy ...
How many a house did I warm
with fragrance, lush
gardens and life within
But I, O Noor,
like roots in our country
would feel disgraced
if I spent a single night
away
from its holy water
............
Its soil, O Noor.
flees from the fingers that peel and can
flees from
the mind of the executioner
flees from rivalry among brothers
flees from our shy neighing, from
our weird stillness
Flees� where ..O where ??
when our anguished pulsing heritage
drags it from the its collar
to the silver of presence and faith
..............
Behold...
there in the constellations
our birds...children... flags
are wet blood
And look at the hanging gardens
surrounding the neck of the sky dome
There, the fruits of dreaming shine above us
so juicy... so passionate
gazing at you
Extend your hands
Release your tongue
I have abandoned this humpbacked age
and smashed with my flaming slippers
the trough of despair
Hurrah! Now we pick the fruits of the dream
and they greet us
saying in conclusion:
the soil is not ours
but
from the grandfather of the seventh land
to a star
that opened the gate latches of the sky
for our Prophet
has returned to sing amongst us
Ya mejana Ya mejana
Ya mej ana **
** Ya mejana is the title of a Palestinian folk song with different versions
-----------------------------------------
* Nour Amer is a Palestinian poet. Etaf Janimis a Jordanian poet and an educator of Palestinian descent.
The Interpretation of Bleeding
Iyad Shamasnah
In my countrywe write poetry
to vanquish oppression
and carry on with our lives
We are a people
for whom God ordained
to see the elite
among the tyrants
We hold the ember
in the fireplace
whenever we taste
the new abomination
But we sing
to guard against
the thoughtlessness of the gullible
in the valley of sleep
Iyad Shamasnah is a Palestinian poet, novelist, and translator born in Jerusalem, his poems have been translated into English and published in many journals and anthologies.
Braille in Bullets
Nizar Sartawi - Palestine
Moving the oil lamp further away from the window
she squats
on the kitchen floor
turns over the potato cubes
in the greasy frying pan
on the grimy brass primus stove
she adds some salt
and turns them over again
The four-year-old kid is still trotting
from corner to corner
dee dee� dee dee�
urging his broomstick.
In the distance
shouting
and shooting�
she looked at her child
still trotting and shouting: dee dee�
She knew they were in town
she knew they were coming
and
her sack was ready
she turned the wick of the oil lamp down
A blind volley of bullets
whizzed
through the dilapidated window
She subdued a scream
looked around
ran for the sack
threw it on her shoulder
grabbed the little kid by the waist
ran out of the backdoor
and disappeared in the dark
Back in the kitchen
the brass primus stove was still
roaring�
the potato cubes
cooking�
the flame from the oil lamp
flickering
On the wall opposite the window
the tale was chiselled
in deep Braille alphabets
Jerusalem
Samih Masoud (Translated by Nizar Sartawi)
O Jerusalem
City of peace
Your little children
are crucified
morning and evening
and your women
die in their deep grief
O Jerusalem
Hymns are not heard
in your ancient house
Prayers are not allowed
in the prophets' houses
Their bells are pigmented with blood
No water
No air
No fire
No light
The candles are turned off
The stars are stolen
in the threshing floors of heaven
O Jerusalem
No matter how long we suffer
and taste the pains of misery
we will always be here
growing like thorns in the eyes of strangers
we will remain inside you
growing olives
almonds
and chestnuts
tell the tales of our grandfathers
around the fire brazier
in the winter nights
sing ataba
play the fiddle every evening
dance the dabka *
as we please
and reap wheat
when July arrives.
We stay in you
in your hamlets
the symbols of pride
Within the twinkle of an eye
a thousand baby boys are born
a thousand baby girls
a thousand poems
and caravans
of martyrs and poets.
O Jerusalem
O icon of glory
in the heights of heaven
The Conflict�
Asoke Kumar Mitra
The conflict between two nationsAirstrikes and Hamas rocket
Face to face two groups�
Rockets fired�"Iron Dome" demolished
Civil unrest between Arabs and Jews
Separated by the dark fence of opposition
Calls for ceasefire by world leaders
Between optimism and pessimism
Broken window pane, broken glass
Which are now stained red
Silent prayers for the people,
Childhood, youth all gone
They lay in silent rows under the olive trees
They are all dead
The blood of innocents
Let us unite to stop this devil's games
Men women and children would never have to cry
Blood spills will be thousand roses in bloom�
Asoke Kumar Mitra is a retired journalist and editor of "CALCUTTA CANVAS" and "INDUS CHRONICLE". He is a bilingual poet.