Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pirlo's Juve future under microscope in three-team Champions League race

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

MILAN, MAY 21: Andrea Pirlo's hopes of convincing Juventus bosses he deserves another season as coach will be under scrutiny on Sunday as his side look to snatch a Champions League spot on the final day of the Serie A season.
Juventus are in a three-team race with AC Milan and Napoli for the final two places behind champions Inter Milan and Atalanta.
AC Milan and Napoli, both on 76 points, are a point clear of Juve, who travel to 11th-placed Bologna hoping to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.
Despite being denied a 10th consecutive Serie A title, the Turin giants have won two trophies in Pirlo's debut season, the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup, and he wants to continue in the hotseat.
"There is still a crucial game and it will be a battle, then we will take stock," said the 42-year-old.
"The victories do not cancel out the difficulties, but in my first year I have learned a lot.
"Now we head into Sunday, when our future will be decided, even if it's not all in our hands."
Juve's European hopes depend on beaten cup finalists Atalanta's match against AC Milan in Bergamo, and Napoli's game at home against midtable Hellas Verona.
Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are focused on achieving their first Serie A runners-up finish, four days after losing out in their bid for a first trophy since 1963.
"We are not responsible for the fate of others even if they all try to pull us by the jacket for this match," said Gasperini. "Everyone is responsible for their own destiny.
"We have scored the points and we will play to finish in second place, knowing however that we have already reached our target."
Milan have only managed one win in their last 11 Serie A matches against Atalanta, with the Bergamo side winning their last home game against Milan 5-0.
Atalanta could exceed their best-ever points tally, already equalled with 78. In addition, they could claim a club record number of league games won in a season, now equalled with 23, and have the top attack in the league for a third straight campaign with 90 goals scored. Champions Inter Milan will get to celebrate their first league title since 2010 in front of 1,000 supporters in their final game at the San Siro against Udinese on Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City's Ruben Dias named player of the year by football writers
IOC veteran Pound says Tokyo Games 'a go'
Pirlo's Juve future under microscope in three-team Champions League race
Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season
Atletico on cusp of La Liga glory but Real ready to pounce
Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
GM Niaz, GM Razib make winning start


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft