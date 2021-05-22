Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski scores the 1-2 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v DSC Armenia Bielefeld in Munich, southern Germany. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski scores the 1-2 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v DSC Armenia Bielefeld in Munich, southern Germany. photo: AFP

BERLIN, MAY 21: Robert Lewandowski can break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend when champions Bayern Munich play in front of their home fans for the first time since March 2020.
The Poland striker's penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.
With one game left Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer in six of the last eight years, can set a new record against Augsburg on Saturday.
"I guess he'll score two goals at the weekend and break the record," predicts former Bayer Leverkusen striker Ulf Kirsten, 55, a three-time Bundesliga top scorer in the 1990s.
"Nevertheless, I hope things stay as they are, because Gerd Mueller was my idol."
With a ninth straight league title already confirmed, Bayern will lift the Bundesliga trophy after the final whistle.
There will also be a farewell for last season's treble-winning coach Hansi Flick, hotly tipped to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.
Likewise, defenders Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, whose contracts have not been renewed, will play their last game after more than a decade with Bayern.
Alaba is expected to join Real Madrid and leaves with a joint-record of 10 Bundesliga titles under his belt, while Boateng, 32, needs a new club.
For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Germany 14 months ago, fans will return to the Allianz Arena with just 250 allowed into the 75,000-capacity stadium.
Health workers will get 100 tickets with the rest shared between supporters and staff.
With infection rates dropping across Germany, other Bundesliga clubs can also welcome back small numbers of fans.
Union Berlin, on the verge of qualifying for the new Europa Conference League, will allow 2,000 spectators for Saturday's home game against RB Leipzig, who are already confirmed as runners-up.
The top four places are decided with Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Wolfsburg assured of Champions League football next season.
However, things are tight at the other end of the table with two points separating Cologne, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld, the three clubs fighting to stay up above Schalke, who are bottom of the league and already relegated.
To stand a chance of avoiding automatic relegation, second-from-bottom Cologne must beat Schalke.
Bremen, who sacked head coach Florian Kohfeldt last Sunday, are 16th, which carries a relegation play-off next week against the club who finish third in the second division.
Bremen played the two-legged play-off for last year, squeezing past second-tier side Heidenheim on away goals.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City's Ruben Dias named player of the year by football writers
IOC veteran Pound says Tokyo Games 'a go'
Pirlo's Juve future under microscope in three-team Champions League race
Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season
Atletico on cusp of La Liga glory but Real ready to pounce
Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
GM Niaz, GM Razib make winning start


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft