

Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue

Western Province Cricket Association paid tribute to legendary ice-cream seller Moegamat 'Boeta' Cassiem who has worked at Six Gun Grill Newlands for over 55 years.

'Boeta' Cassiem had been selling ice-cream to the general public sitting in the stands for 55 years. He is a character of the game and has been popular among former and current players", David Brooks, the Brand and Sponsorship Manager, speaking exclusively over the telephone from South Africa, said.

"Especially when the England and the Australian fans come here when their teams arrive, he would chat with them, love the crowd and offer proper customer service. The crowds love him, the Barmy Army love him".

"Unfortunately he is not well at the moment and per his family wish, he wanted to visit the ground and then we decided to felicitate him and his family. The function was also attended by the cricketers-Eric Simmons, JP Duminy and Ashwell Prince", Brookes added further.

Later, speaking exclusively, his son, Siraj Cassiem said, "He has been selling ice cream for dairymaids for 55 years and has never missed a game on Newlands. He is probably one of the most famous ice cream sellers at this cricket venue. He was 12 years old when he started selling ice cream".

"It was more fitting for them to honor him with a tribute for serving Newlands grounds for 55 years. This was remarkable as they honored him with a plaque commemorating. The family was overwhelmed by the gesture", the son concluded.





