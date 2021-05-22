Video
GM Niaz, GM Razib make winning start

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

GM Niaz Murshed and GM Enamul Hossain Razib won their respective matches of the hybrid system chess of Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship that began on Friday at 12 pm (BST).
This event is qualifying for the FIDE World Cup Chess 2021 scheduled to begin from July 10 in Sochi, Russia.
In today's first round match, GM Niaz Murshed and GM Enamul won their respective games and got full points while FIDE Master Subrata Biswas drew with Mongolian GM Batchuluun Tsegmed.
In this round, GM Niaz Murshed defeated Al Ibrahim Abdulrahman of Kuwait and GM Enamul Hossain Razib defeated Tenuunbold Battulga of Mongolia. IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman however lost to second seeded player of this event GM Lu Shanglei of China and IM Abu Sufian Shakil lost to GM Vokhidov Shamsiddin of Uzbekistan.
The game of this event is being held according to the standard chess time. According to the rules of the championship, all five Bangladeshi players are playing on the online chess platform Tornello in the hall-room of the Bangladesh Chess Federation.    -BSS


