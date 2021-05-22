Video
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
Mushfiqur trusted as first choice wicket-keeper in Sri Lanka ODIs

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim attends a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 21, 2021, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim attends a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 21, 2021, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

Even though his role as wicket-keeper became questionable following some errors behind the wicket, Bangladesh put faith on Mushfiqur Rahim.
ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said, Mushfiqur Rahim will be the first choice wicket-keeper in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on May 23.
Mushfiqur Rahim is a symbol of reliance on batting but there have also been calls for him to be removed from the wicket-keeper role due to his errors.
However, he is no longer seen wearing keeping gloves in the Tests as Liton Das replaced him.
Liton is also in the squad against Sri Lanka, while Mohammad Mithun, who has experience in wicketkeeping, has also been included in the squad.
But Tamim bats for Mushfiqur to do the job.
"I am very happy with Mushfiqur's keeping," he said at a virtual press conference on Friday.
"Half chances and dropped catches are part of the game. I know how hard he works, so I have no complaints. The team management, coach (Russell Domingo) and I definitely want him to keep wickets in the three ODIs. You are talking about some dropped catches but he has done a wonderful job as a wicketkeeper over the last 13-14 years."
Tamim has expectations from the bowlers, "Expectations will always be high. Because the bowlers will do well, that's what I want. Bowling is a very important part. Because many times it is seen that even after batting very well, a team has to lose the match due to bowling. In some cases we are going to win the match because of good bowling without batting very well. So bowling is very important. '
With Shakib Al Hasan and Mostafizur Rahman in the squad this time around, the captain thinks the bowling line-up is strong now.
"I hope everyone will do well in this series. Because we all know how important this series is for us at home. So not just bowling, we have to do well in all categories." BSS


