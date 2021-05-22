Video
Tamim irked by the repeated question about his batting approach

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

While the question of his batting style in the limited over cricket has been around for a long time, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal made it clear he has no desire to change the style.
He however requested all not to ask this question again.
"I've talked a lot about my batting approach," Tamim said. "It doesn't stop, the question is coming. I will continue to play with the same approach as I have been playing for the last 4-5 years. And I have nothing to say about it in the future. I will request everyone not to ask any more questions about this matter."
Tamim who was dubbed as 'hard-hitter' for his aggressive batting at the start of his career, suddenly changed his style and looked more inclined to occupy the crease.
The change of his style became visible during the time when Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was the captain. He started playing slowly before gaining the pace at the end. It however served him well at home where the wicket was slow and low. But at the other part of the world, it was not the same wicket and Tamim's approach put a pressure on the middle order batsmen.
At the same time, cricket was changed dynamically as the openers started playing the role of giving the team an edge by batting aggressive in the first powerplay. Hence when all of the reputed openers operated 100 plus strike rate, Tamim's was just a shed over 75, which is why his batting approach was questioned.
Tamim earlier said he is not bothered by the strike rate as long as his approach comes as good for the team.
"I am not bothered by the strike rate. Stat said this approach served me well. I always want to play according to the condition of the team and the wicket and that's what I am doing. I am happy with that," he earlier said.
Recently during the Test series against Sri Lanka, Tamim almost kept up 100 strike-rate during batting, which was the subject to the troll in social media. Most of the fans trolled him saying that he played the Test like one-day and played one-day cricket like Test.
But Tamim seemed to be not in the mood to deal with such things as he made it clear he doesn't want to hear the question about his batting approach.
Tamim however hopes that the team will get the wicket as they want. The Bangladesh captain said, "We have given a clear message about what kind of wicket we want from. Hopefully we will get the desired wicket. I don't think it is necessary to say more than that here. Because Sri Lanka will also keep an eye on these matters. But it is certain there would be no drastic change in wicket's behaviour."     -BSS


