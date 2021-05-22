Archers disappoint in recurve team event

Bangladesh men's and women's archery teams put up a disappointing performance in the both recurve men's and women's team event in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 now being held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Bangladesh men's archery team comprising ace archer Ruman Sana, Ram Krishna Saha and Mohammad Tamimul Islam failed to reach the last four stage as they lost to Spain by 5-4 set points in the elimination round.

While Bangladesh women's archery team comprising Diya Siddique, Beauty Roy and Mehnaz Akter Monira failed to reach the semifinal by losing to France by 6-2 set points in the elimination round.

Earlier on Thursday last, the Bangladeshi archers Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique reached to the final in the recurve mixed final event. Bangladesh will face second-ranked Netherlands in the gold final match of recurve mixed event scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 23).

A total of 234 archers from 35 countries across the globe including 80 of recurve men's, 69 recurve women's, 47 compound men's and 38 compound women's archers are taking part in the World Cup. -BSS







