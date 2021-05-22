Tamim seeks consistency from Soumya, Liton to make Tigers powerful



Bangladesh�s Mahmudullah Riyad (L) and Tamim Iqbal (R) attend a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in May 19, 2021 ahead of the first of three one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

Tamim said the trio had already showed what they are capable of doing but now it's the high time to bring up the consistency like Mushfiqur Rahim and if they could do it, Bangladesh will be in safe hands.

"Miraz is now the No. 5 bowler in the ODI rankings. There were not too many Bangladesh bowlers in the top 10 in rankings. So he definitely did something very good which is why he is number 5. The other two - Liton - Soumya - I must say that I hope they will lead Bangladesh in this series [against Sri Lanka]," Tamim said.

"I think these two have a lot more potential, they have to deliver the goods. I'm not saying that they didn't do anything, they did something. But if something bigger comes from them, it would be better for the team. We all know, how tremendous Soumya-Liton is! If we get such a big performance from them in this series, then life becomes easier."

Liton Das made some big runs in the series against Zimbabwe but simply didn't carry on with it in the series against West Indies and later in New Zealand in limited over series. The same thing also happened to Soumya who was not consistent despite playing big knocks occasionally.

"I think I have repeatedly said that if a cricketer has a lack of thinking, it is easy to say or explain a lot to them. But when I see, as a captain, as a teammate - I think they feel that they have to be more consistent and they have to make big runs. They know they're wrong, and I'm glad they admitted it. Because if you think you didn't make a mistake, then it is problematic. They understand it. I'm sure they'll come out of it. Because, we've seen glimpses from Soumya and Liton. Now if they start performing consistently like Mushfiqur, then we can become a great team at home and abroad in ODIs." -BSS







