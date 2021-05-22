Please wear masks, keep your loved ones safe: Radwan Mujib

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, the grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), has turned 41 as his birthday falls on May 21.

Radwan has urged all to wear masks to remainsafe from Covid-19 virus.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel but we can't put our guard down yet, so please wear a mask and keep your loved ones safe," he said, thanking all for the warm birthday wishes to him.

Radwan, the eldest among three children of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and academician Shafiq Ahmed Siddique, Radwan was born on May 21, 1980,turned 41.

His sister, Tulip Siddiq, is a British MP representing London's Hampstead and Kilburn.

Their father Shafiq had worked in several universities in Bangladesh and abroad.

Followers keep greeting him soon after zero hour as CRI and Young Bangla shared two messages on their verified Facebook pages greeting Radwan.

"Thank you for the warm birthday wishes everyone! The children have come up with an excellent plan to replace all meals with cake while we have a quiet one at home," he wrote in a post shared on Facebook. -UNB



