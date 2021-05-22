3 kiilled in B’baria, Sylhet road crashes



Two persons are killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a pickup van on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Budhanti union of Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday. The accident occurrs when the car's driver loses control of the speeding vehicle on the highway at Amtali in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. photo: observer

One of the deceased has been identified as Roni Khondokar, 13, son of Ripon Khondokar of Shayestaganj in Habiganj.

The accident occured early this morning when the Sylhet-bound microbus hit the pick-up coming from the opposite direction, said Md Shah Jalal Alam, officer-in-charge of Highway Police.

Meanwhile, a youth returning home with the body of his cousin was crushed to death allegedly by a speeding truck at Hazrai in South Surma upazila of Sylhet on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Bayazid Ahmed, son of Sonu Mia of Purangaon in Kamalbazar of the upazila. He was a member of Juba League.

The accident occurred in the evening when Bayezid was returning home with the body of his cousin who died at Ragib Rabeya Medical College Hospital in Sylhet. -UNB







Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, May 21: At least two persons were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a pickup van on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Budhanti union of Bijoynagar upazila early on Friday morning.One of the deceased has been identified as Roni Khondokar, 13, son of Ripon Khondokar of Shayestaganj in Habiganj.The accident occured early this morning when the Sylhet-bound microbus hit the pick-up coming from the opposite direction, said Md Shah Jalal Alam, officer-in-charge of Highway Police.Meanwhile, a youth returning home with the body of his cousin was crushed to death allegedly by a speeding truck at Hazrai in South Surma upazila of Sylhet on Thursday evening.The deceased was identified as Bayazid Ahmed, son of Sonu Mia of Purangaon in Kamalbazar of the upazila. He was a member of Juba League.The accident occurred in the evening when Bayezid was returning home with the body of his cousin who died at Ragib Rabeya Medical College Hospital in Sylhet. -UNB