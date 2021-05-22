Video
Long-term planning vital to protect biodiversity: Experts

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Staff Correspondent

Government must take long- term plans, not projects, to protect the biodiversity of the country and also research laboratory focusing on the specific areas biodiversity and eco- system, said environment experts and green activists.
They made this statement at a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day on Friday,  jointly organized by Bangladesh Poribesh Bachao Addolan and BARCIK with the theme "We are partners in the protection of biodiversity.
The discussion was presided over by Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of POBA while Paval Partha, biodiversity researcher moderated.
Farmers, fishermen, young development workers and Kabiraj also participated in the discussion from different districts including Sathhira, Shamnagor, Rajshahi, Manikgang and Netrokana and shared their experiences in regard of protecting biodiversity in their own areas.
Professor Bidhan Chandra Das, Department of Zoology of Rajshahi University, said that it is not a project that is a necessity to protect biodiversity, it is necessary to create a long-term plan and area based biodiversity laboratory.
He also noted that the overall biodiversity should be protected including indigenous plants and animals.
Professor Md Jasim Uddin, Department of Botany, University of Dhaka, said that we must not forget that we are part of Mother Nature therefore all the difficulties including various diseases we are suffering from and its solutions is rooted within the Mother Nature.
Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of POBA and former Additional Director of the Department of Environment, said that biodiversity needs to be conserved for food security.
He also noted that more indigenous species of trees need to be planted to make villages and cities bird- friendly. Referring to the present status of the country's soil he also noted, "We are repeatedly using so much fertilizer and pesticides to the soil to produce extra crops that the soil has now become toxic. It has become an evident now if we do not put fertilizer then the soil does not respond.
POBA Chairmen Abu Nasar Khan said Bangladesh, though is small in size, but is unique in the world because of its biodiversity.
All the citizens of the country should be involved in the work of environment protection. "We human are destroying biodiversity and eco system for our own ignorance to lead a better life.  From now if we are not able to take strict measures then it will be destructive for all of us," he said.  He also suggested that more research work need to be done and conditions must  be improved so that  researchers  and experts can go to the field and collect data to dispel the confusion in public mind.
Dr Lelin, Joint General Secretary of POBA and Public Health expert, said people are upsetting the balance of biodiversity and ecology by cutting hills, digging soil and melting ice to meet their demands and curiosities.
" Because of that various viruses, bacteria are losing their habitat, so they are looking for shelter in cattle, people or locality to survive.
As a result, the environment is collapsing, we are having an epidemic, therefore as a result, the risk of diseases like Covid-19 is increasing.
Mesbah Sumon, Editor of POBA and Coordinator of Green Force, said biodiversity conservation can be made effective through awareness.  Various environmental organizations, government and non government organizations can play a role in this regard, he said.
SM Wahid, General Secretary of Banipar, said all plans need to be formulated and implemented with nature and biodiversity at the center.


