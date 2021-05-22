

Road accidents galore



Last Thursday, at least 7 people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts, Brahmanbaria, Gopalganj and Munshiganj. And the apparent cause behind these accidents was poor and reckless driving. Needless to mention, sad state of many roads have only added misery to the fresh spate of accidents. According to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), in January 2021 alone, as many as 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents across Bangladesh-a 25.58 percent rise year-on-year. At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year.



There is even a more menacing current reality, at least 468 people were killed and 507 others injured in 432 road accidents across the country in the last month amid the nationwide lockdown. Given the state of vehicles plying on our roads, the degree of sense and awareness of traffic rules of drivers, their level of proficiency, and the wanton corruption that allows untrained drivers and unfit vehicles to run the roads-it is perhaps surprising that why more accidents do not occur.



The point, however, the high death rate on Bangladesh roads is also because of a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes. Additionally, most of the accidents that occur so frequently on our roads and highways are quite avoidable. What we are witnessing under the current circumstances is that the danger in roads is fast spreading like a virus in our districts and high ways.



However, The Road Safety Authority has recently drafted a new National Road Safety Action Plan for the years 2021-2024 - aiming to bring down number of fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents by 25 percent by the year 2024 - and 50 percent by the year 2030. That said - it must be noted that this authority has already failed to deliver on its previous promises, which was to curb the number of road casualties by 50 percent by the year 2020.



