Concerted effort needed to end Israel-Palestine war

Dear Sir



The ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine has intensified and the number of violence and casualties is increasing day by day. The horrific and barbaric attack on the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel has shaken the conscience of the whole world and the whole world has strongly condemned it. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the barbaric attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the world community to take permanent steps to stop such heinous attacks.



This kind of fierce conflict between Israel and Palestine is not desirable at a time when the whole world is devastated by the Corona epidemic. Experts say that there have been decades of conflict and violence between Israel and the Palestinians, but no effective steps have been taken to resolve them, which has exacerbated the current situation.



The Palestinian state is one of the ultimate victims of global political polarization. The strategic position of the powerful states and the political polarization of the Muslim countries have made the Palestinian issue even more difficult. We Bangladeshis need urge the all the countries of the world to stop the war forever.



Majhar Mannan

Dhaka Cantonment