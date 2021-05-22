Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Concerted effort needed to end Israel-Palestine war

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

Dear Sir

The ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine has intensified and the number of violence and casualties is increasing day by day. The horrific and barbaric attack on the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel has shaken the conscience of the whole world and the whole world has strongly condemned it.  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the barbaric attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the world community to take permanent steps to stop such heinous attacks.

This kind of fierce conflict between Israel and Palestine is not desirable at a time when the whole world is devastated by the Corona epidemic. Experts say that there have been decades of conflict and violence between Israel and the Palestinians, but no effective steps have been taken to resolve them, which has exacerbated the current situation.

The Palestinian state is one of the ultimate victims of global political polarization. The strategic position of the powerful states and the political polarization of the Muslim countries have made the Palestinian issue even more difficult. We Bangladeshis need urge the all the countries of the world to stop the war forever.

Majhar Mannan
Dhaka Cantonment



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Concerted effort needed to end Israel-Palestine war
More of the same: Biden’s hybrid war against China
Understanding Parkinson’s disease and ways it can be controlled
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
Ensure RMG workers’ right
Reason behind the atrocities in Gaza


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft