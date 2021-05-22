

Understanding Parkinson’s disease and ways it can be controlled



There are numerous brain disorders, including tumours, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, ASL (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), and many more. Parkinson's disease (PD) is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease. PD causes nerve cells or neurons in the brain that controls movement to weaken or die. Healthy neurons produce a chemical called dopamine that the brain needs to regulate the body's movement. However, on the other hand, weakened neurons produce lower dopamine levels.



PD usually begins slowly and then progresses over time. Symptoms might include shaking or tremors, rigid muscles, difficulty walking, unsteady balance, poor posture, and slowing of body movements (bradykinesia). As PD started to progress with time, other additional symptoms might occur like slurred or soft speech, trouble chewing or swallowing, memory loss, constipation, difficulty sleeping, loss of bladder control, anxiety, depression, inability to regulate body temperature, sexual dysfunction, decreased ability to smell, restless legs, and muscle cramps.



According to Parkinson's Foundation, more than 10 million people globally have PD. According to World Health Rankings and World Health Organization (WHO) data published in 2018, 1,363 people have died in Bangladesh because of PD in 2018.



Men are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with PD than women, according to Parkinson's Foundation. The disease's risk increases with age, but some are diagnosed at early years, like before the age of 50. Most of the time, PD is not hereditary, but some people can inherit it due to altered genes. According to Harvard Health Publishing, numerous studies have shown that individuals can have PD if they are exposed to chemicals used in pesticides, herbicides, and organic pollutants. Repeated blows on the head can also increase the risk of developing PD.



Unfortunately, scientists and researchers have been unable to find the cause of PD yet, and there is no permanent cure for it. The disease itself is not fatal, but it can create complications within the body and lifestyle, which later can lead to death.



Although there is no permanent cure for the disease, but there are ways it can be controlled to improve the complications and the quality of life - deep brain stimulation (DBS). DBS is a surgery that can effectively manage tremor, rigidity, and bradykinesia. The surgery was first approved in 1997 to treat PD tremor. It can also work as a therapeutic option for patients with recent or longer-standing motor complications. DBS can improve the quality of life and activities of daily living for PD patients, reduce medication, and improve drug-related complications.



In DBS surgery, electrodes are inserted into a targeted area of the brain, using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and recording of brain cell activity during the procedure. Following the surgery, a second procedure needs to be performed to implant an IPG, which is an impulse battery generator (similar to a pacemaker). People who undergo surgery are given a controller to turn the device on or off.



According to a Parkinson's Disease questionnaire PDQ-39, the DBS therapy improves life quality by 13% to 26%, like people will feel less embarrassed in public, move around easily, emotionally feel better, and feel less physical discomfort.



PD patients should consult with doctors about DBS when medications alone aren't providing enough relief but still have some effect. It is also recommended to consider the therapy before PD's symptoms have progressed beyond 'the window of opportunity,' which means when the symptoms stop responding to medication. Moreover, people should consult with doctors about PD as early as possible cause any disorder in the brain can cause severe complications in life.

Dr Mohammad Shah Jahirul Hoque Chowdhury, Professor (Clinical Neurology), National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital (NINS), Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka





