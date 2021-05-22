

China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution



Teesta is an international river. The Teesta is one of the 54 rivers that has entered Bangladesh from India. It originated from Solomo Lake in India and flowed through Sikkim and West Bengal and entered Bangladesh through Rangpur district. Later it merged with the Brahmaputra River near Chilmari. The Teesta Accord was to be signed in 2011 during the visit of the then Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh to Dhaka. But it stalled as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to oppose.



Then in 2015, after coming to power in 2014, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh with Mamata Banerjee. There he assured that an agreement would be reached on the sharing of Teesta water. But five years later, the Teesta problem has not been resolved. During the last visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India in 2019, there was a possibility of a settlement on the distribution of Teesta water, but it did not happen.



There is frustration in Bangladeshis over the Teesta water sharing agreement and India's role in some other bilateral issues. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 out of 294 seats to form a government for the third time in a row. But there are considerable doubts as to whether Bangladesh will find a solution to the Teesta water sharing agreement in the future.



Teesta has become a curse for the people of northern Bangladesh. Teesta water carries a huge amount of silt from the Himalayas every year. This has created small voting canals and islands in its network. Due to these, floods occur frequently and river banks break repeatedly during the monsoon season. But due to lack of protection thousands of people lost their lands, houses, livelihoods. On the other hand, the opposite scenario is seen in the dry season. As a result, the government of Bangladesh has to face huge loss considering financial and infrastructural issues.



However, China now holds a strong position in South Asian geopolitics. The Sino-Indian "Cold War" is taking place in South Asian due to disputes between them over various important issues, including India's Ladakh border. China wants support Bangladesh for its own interests and for a competitive relationship with India. Bangladesh is now at the centre in South Asia in terms of its geographical location, emerging economy and geopolitics. China has made 9 per cent of its investment in Bangladesh.



For strategic reasons, China extended a helping hand to Bangladesh in 2020 through a project called "Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration". In the proposed Teesta project, 115 km of the Teesta River within the borders of Bangladesh will be extensively excavated, the depth in the middle of the river will be increased to 10 m and the width of the river will be greatly reduced. At the same time, opportunities for cultivation will be created by rescuing land through river management.



A 115 km long four lane road will be constructed along the two banks of the river. Irrigation system will be developed in the dry season on the cultivable lands on both the banks of the river by constructing several barrages-cum-roads at suitable places as well as by conserving the huge surplus water of the river flowing during monsoon. In addition, extensive industrialization and urbanization facilities will be built along the roads on both the banks of the river.



Although India and China have continued their trade relations, there has been little response to China's recent Teesta treaty. Many believe that some of India's diplomatic issues are involved. At present, the situation in India is vulnerable due to the Corona epidemic. Therefore, Bangladesh should negotiate with China on the Teesta treaty and further strengthen relations through strategic planning. This will ensure food security of Bangladesh.



Now the question is if Bangladesh involves China in Teesta project then what is the benefit to Bangladesh. Since the Teesta River is highly connected to the livelihood and economy of the people of North Bengal, this project will lead to economic development of the people of the region, improving the quality of life. As a result of the irrigation project, the dynamism of agricultural work will increase and the people of North Bengal will be relieved from drought and 'manga'.



In the dry season, agricultural work will be conducted through water retained by the dam. During the monsoon season, the flood damage in Teesta water will be less in Bangladesh. In that case the farmer will be able to protect his cultivable land and crops from excessive floods. As a result of China's Teesta project, normal flow of water will be maintained in the Bangladesh part of Teesta. Since China will build roads with dams around the River Teesta, there will be development of tourism industry to enjoy the beauty of the river bank which will take the tourism industry of Bangladesh forward and increase the amount of GDP. Infrastructural development will also increase in some districts of North Bengal.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















