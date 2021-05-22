Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata to contest 'from Bhabanipur constituency' to retain CM's chair

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

KOLKATA, May 21: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest the bypoll from Bhabanipur assembly seat as Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated his seat from which he contested and won in this election.
 Mamata Banerjee, who swept the Bengal election but lost her own contest in Nandigram, is set to return to the seat she gave up in favour of challenging her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in his stronghold.  
The Trinamool MLA who won from Bhawanipore, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, resigned from the Bengal assembly this afternoon to enable his party boss to contest from the seat.
"Mamata Banerjee will fight from Bhawanipore in the coming six months," Mr Chattopadhyay told NDTV before handing in his resignation to Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay. He will continue as state Agriculture Minister for six months, during which time he will contest from another seat to return to the assembly.  
Mamata Banerjee's landslide victory in the Bengal election to win a third straight term was tempered by her own loss in Nandigram by a narrow margin to the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, her former lieutenant.
To stay Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has to contest by-polls within six months and become a member of the state legislative assembly.
Article 164 of the constitution says a minister who is not an MLA within six months has to resign.
Weeks after Mr Adhikari quit the Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee had declared at a rally on January 18 that she would contest from Nandigram instead of Bhawanipore, which sent her to the assembly in 2011 and 2016.  
Mamata Banerjee is also a voter in the Bhawanipore seat.  
"I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place," she had said at the rally and urged voters of Bhawanipore to understand her decision.    -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata to contest 'from Bhabanipur constituency' to retain CM's chair
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters
UK govt mulls action against BBC after Diana cover-up
Nepal: Opposition mulls options to 'oust' PM Oli as political crisis deepens
Will 'knock out teeth' of Russia's adversaries: Putin
Biden signs law to tackle anti-Asian hate crimes
Indian states sound Covid 'black fungus' alarm as cases surge
World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas truce


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft