Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:31 PM
UK govt mulls action against BBC after Diana cover-up

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

LONDON, May 21: The British government on Friday warned of potential action against the BBC, after unprecedented criticism from the royal family about its use of deception to secure a 1995 interview with princess Diana, piling pressure on the corporation as it fights attacks on several fronts.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, whose brief includes media, said an independent inquiry into the affair highlighted "damning failings at the heart of the BBC", which is publicly funded.
Ministers would now "consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed", as talks approach for renewal of its royal charter covering its running and regulation, he added.
Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir was a global scoop, and saw the princess detail her crumbling marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, as well as admitting to adultery. But a retired senior judge on Thursday concluded Bashir had faked documents to falsely claim Diana was being kept tabs on by her closest aides, which persuaded her to take part.
Diana and Charles' eldest son and second-in-line to the throne, Prince William, was scathing in his criticism on Thursday, accusing the BBC of failing his mother and the public -- and worsening his parents' relationship.    -AFP


