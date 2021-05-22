Video
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
Foreign News

Nepal: Opposition mulls options to 'oust' PM Oli as political crisis deepens

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

KATHMANDU, May 21: Nepal's Opposition parties met on Friday to chalk out the future course of action to oust Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and resolve the current political crisis after the embattled premier expressed unwillingness to undergo another floor test to prove his government's majority in Parliament.
The meeting came a day after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari urged the political parties in the country to stake a claim to form a new government.
The President has given parties a deadline until 5:00 pm on Friday to form a new government, at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.
According to a press release issued by the president's office on Thursday, the government decided to pave the way for the formation of a new government as Prime Minister Oli, who is required to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days, thinks that the situation is no different from the one that existed on May 10 when the 69-year-old leader lost the trust vote in the House of Representatives.
The meeting of the Opposition alliance was underway at the residence of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba. Top leaders of Nepali Congress (NC), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and Upendra Yadav-led faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) were attending the meeting.    -HT


