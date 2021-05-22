Video
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:31 PM
Indian states sound Covid 'black fungus' alarm as cases surge

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

NEW DELHI, May 21: States across India ordered emergency measures Thursday to counter a surge in the rare deadly "black fungus" infection among coronavirus sufferers.
India's states should declare an epidemic following a rise in deadly "black fungus" cases, the country's health authorities has said. Two new states declared epidemics of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat thousands of cases of the infection commonly known as black fungus.
The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye or jaw bone.  But in recent months, India saw thousands of cases affecting recovered and recovering Covid-19 patients. Diabetics are at particular risk, with doctors telling the BBC it seems to strike 12 to 15 days after recovery from Covid.
India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people in six weeks.     
The infection, which some doctors have blamed on the high use of steroids to combat Covid-19, kills more than 50 percent of sufferers within days. In some cases, eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to save lives. Authorities have not said how many people have died from black fungus. But a government alert to state authorities on Thursday said teams of reconstruction and general surgeons as well as ear, nose and throat specialists had to be readied to treat the growing number of sufferers.
Gujarat and Telangana states became the latest to declare black fungus epidemics, a day after Rajasthan.
Maharashtra state has reported more than 2,000 cases. Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has about 1,200, officials said.
Ahmedabad civil hospital, one of Gujarat's biggest, was treating 371 cases, according to a spokesman. Health officials said there were about 400 cases in the government hospital in the city of Rajkot.
New Delhi set up special wards at three hospitals to cope with increased black fungus numbers.
There are more than 200 black fungus patients in New Delhi hospitals, with dozens on waiting lists for beds, according to media reports.
The IT hub of Bangalore opened special wards on Wednesday which filled within hours, doctors said.
Anti-fungal drugs are the latest shortage to hit India's stretched health system and social media has been flooded with requests from relatives of Mucormycosis sufferers pleading for help to find medicine.    -AFP


