Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas truce

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

Israeli security forces and Palestinian Muslim worshippers clash in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam, on May 21. Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound today, in the latest unrest at the sensitive religious site. photo : AFP

Israeli security forces and Palestinian Muslim worshippers clash in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam, on May 21. Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound today, in the latest unrest at the sensitive religious site. photo : AFP

PARIS, May 21: World leaders and top diplomats welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was in place Friday, while urging a long-term political solution to the Middle East conflict.
European Union
The EU welcomed the ceasefire and insisted that working toward a "two-state solution" was the only viable option.
"We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
"As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable."
Russia
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said while Moscow was satisfied with the truce, more needed to be done.
"This is an important but still insufficient step," she said.
"In order to avoid a resumption of violence, we must double international and regional efforts on relaunching direct political negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians."
China
Beijing welcomed the truce and said the international community now needed to "extend helping hands" to the region.
It said it would commit $1 million in emergency aid and a further $1 million to UN relief efforts for the Palestinians.
"The international community should promote the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue on the basis of the two-state solution," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
United States
President Joe Biden said the ceasefire marks a "genuine opportunity" for peace following the unrest.
"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Biden said at the White House, highlighting Egypt's role in brokering the truce.
Germany
"Good that there is now a ceasefire," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted, a day after he visited Israel and Ramallah for talks.
"Now we have to deal with the causes, rebuild trust and find a solution to the Middle East conflict."
Britain
Britain called on all sides to the conflict to ensure the ceasefire is lasting.
"All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter, adding that Britain supports "efforts to bring about peace".
France
France welcomed the ceasefire but said the violence underscored the need for a relaunch of the peace process.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that barring negotiations, "cycles of violence will be repeated".
Hezbollah
Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which has close ties with the Islamist movement Hamas, said the ceasefire marked a "historic victory".
"Hezbollah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved... against the Zionist enemy," the Shiite group said in a statement.
Pope Francis
Pope Francis hailed the ceasefire and urged the entire Catholic Church to pray for peace.
"I thank God for the decision to halt the armed conflicts and acts of violence, and I pray for the pursuit of paths of dialogue and peace," he said.
"May every community pray to the Holy Spirit 'that Israelis and Palestinians may find the path of dialogue and forgiveness, be patient builders of peace and justice, and be open, step by step, to a common hope, to coexistence among brothers and sisters'."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata to contest 'from Bhabanipur constituency' to retain CM's chair
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters
UK govt mulls action against BBC after Diana cover-up
Nepal: Opposition mulls options to 'oust' PM Oli as political crisis deepens
Will 'knock out teeth' of Russia's adversaries: Putin
Biden signs law to tackle anti-Asian hate crimes
Indian states sound Covid 'black fungus' alarm as cases surge
World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas truce


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft