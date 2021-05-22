Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari



The photo shows Chiang Mai mango at a farm on hill at Mahalchhari. photo: observer

The rare variety has been cultivated by one educated entrepreneur, Hslashing Mong Marma. The mango has been named after Chiang Mai in Thailand. It grows bigger in size than local varieties.

According to field sources, everyday people are coming to see the mango. His farm, Kra AA Agrofarm is located at Dhumnighat of the upazila. Particularly, educated youths are showing interest to follow his suit.

The mango is also cultivable in drum or on roof. Each mango grows up to 400 to 500 gram.

Besides, there are other foreign mangoes in his farm, including Miazaki or Surjo Dim. It is a Japanese variety. It is known as red mango in world market. The mango is about 15 times tasty than other mangoes.

There are 70 species of mangoes developed by the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) including BARI-1 to 11 in his farm.

Other varieties included Kuzai (Thai), Pulmar (Florida), Zambura (Thai), Dokmai(Thai), Rani Pachhanda, Red Lady (Florida), Surjo Dim (Thai), Trifola, Chowfol(BAU-9), Shraboni (BAU-1, 2), Mahelasa(BU-14), Gourmati, Matros Tota, Alfanso, Chosha, Puunno hybrid, Kent, and Amrupali.

There are different fruits in the farm. Some of these are Malta BARI-1, bananas including Surjamukhi, dragon, and pomegranate.

