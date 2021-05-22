Video
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

A Boro paddy field in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati. photo: observer

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, May 21: Farmers in Kaptai Upazila of the district are delighted as they got a bumper production of Boro.
According to field sources, farmers, both male and female, are passing busy time in harvesting their Boro fields.
Most of the Boro farming has been in Raikhali and Chitmaram unions.
A visit to Refugee Para and Borokhola Para of Raikhali Union, and  Amtali Para of Chitmaram Union  found huge yielded Boro fields.
But labourer crisis is also being faced by some farmers, said farmers Uthawei Mong Marma and Ismail Hossain.
Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Officer Samsul Alam Chowdhury  said, there has been huge yielding of Boro paddy in about 324 hectares (ha) of land in five unions of Kaptai  Upazila; varieties included BRRI-28 (150 ha), BRRI-29 (75 ha), BRRI-58 (25 ha), BRRI-74 (10 ha), hybrid species Heera (3ha), Sera(3ha), Nabi (4ha), Tia(1ha), SL (8ha), H(6ha), and Agamoni (39ha).
This year's production target has been fixed at 1,100 tonnes. According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, the real production is likely to exceed the target.
Already, harvesting has begun in each union of the upazila.
Field level sub-assistant agriculture officers  Aung Si Mong Chowdhury and Chathawei Mong Marma said, farmers are very much happy over the good production.


