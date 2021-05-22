Video
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in two districts

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted and six others received injuries in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Bhola, on Thursday.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A construction worker was electrocuted and six others received injuries in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Jasim Uddin, 22, was the son of Rafique Ahmed, a resident of Matbar Para area under Sadar Union in the upazila. He along with others worked at an under construction mosque at Purbo Jalia Kata area under Barbakia Union.
Local sources said the construction workers were working on the roof of the mosque in the afternoon. At that time, a piece of iron rod came in contact with a live wire and soon after, the roof got electrified, which left six workers injured.
The injured were rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jasim dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pekua Police Station (PS) Saifur Rahman Majumder confirmed the incident.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Md Aziullah Majhi, 60, son of late Hanif Mia, was a resident of Ward No. 6 Char Fakira Village in Hazariganj Union under Shashibhushan PS in the upazila.
Hazariganj Union Parishad Chairman Md Selim Hawlader said Aziullah came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting branch of a tree nearby the house at noon, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Shashibhushan PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.


