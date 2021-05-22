24 nabbed with drugs in three dists

A total of 24 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Joypurhat, Bogura and Munshiganj, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 17 drug addicts from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested people are: Babul Hossain, 30, Md Rabiul Islam, 30, Md Lalchan Mia, 25, Md Humayun, 27, Porosh Chandra Barman, 43, Sajib Chandra Karmaker, 20, Sanjit Chandra Karmaker, 20, Badhan Chandra Karmaker, Mangal Singh, 52, Bikash Hasda, 27, Dhiren Singh, 50, Biren Urao, 55, Md Keshmat Ali, 35, Md Lavlu Hossain, Hero Alam, 27, Md Milon Hossain, 25, Shamsu Khalpo, 55, and Liton Biswas, 40.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Tetultala Amnagan area of the upazila and Superpatti area of the district town at night and arrested them red-handed while consuming drugs.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested four men along with 400 yaba tablets from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Mehedi Hasan Pallab, 30, son of Badsha Mia, Raihan Mia, 28, son of Bulu Mia, and Tariqul Islam, 30, son of Fazlar Rahman, residents of Ghagurduyar Purbapara Village under Rainagar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Sirajul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a tea stall in Ghagurduyar area at around 9pm and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested three people along with 1,210 yaba tablets in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Raju alias Osman Goni, 26, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Bhagyakul area; Saymon Sifat, 22, son of Shah Alam of Kamargaon Village; and Nur Hossain, 24, son of Wahed Khan of Jushurgaon Village under Patabhog Union in the upazila.

RAB-11 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its company commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Abu Saleh conducted a drive in Bhagyakul area at around 11:45pm and arrested the trio with the yaba tablets.

RAB members also recovered Tk 83,000 in cash from their possessions.







