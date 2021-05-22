Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

24 nabbed with drugs in three dists

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Our Correspondents

A total of 24 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Joypurhat, Bogura and Munshiganj, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 17 drug addicts from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested people are: Babul Hossain, 30, Md Rabiul Islam, 30, Md Lalchan Mia, 25, Md Humayun, 27, Porosh Chandra Barman, 43, Sajib Chandra Karmaker, 20, Sanjit Chandra Karmaker, 20, Badhan Chandra Karmaker, Mangal Singh, 52, Bikash Hasda, 27, Dhiren Singh, 50, Biren Urao, 55, Md Keshmat Ali, 35, Md Lavlu Hossain, Hero Alam, 27, Md Milon Hossain, 25, Shamsu Khalpo, 55, and Liton Biswas, 40.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Tetultala Amnagan area of the upazila and Superpatti area of the district town at night and arrested them red-handed while consuming drugs.
After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.
RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana confirmed the matter.
BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested four men along with 400 yaba tablets from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are: Mehedi Hasan Pallab, 30, son of Badsha Mia, Raihan Mia, 28, son of Bulu Mia, and Tariqul Islam, 30, son of Fazlar Rahman, residents of Ghagurduyar Purbapara Village under Rainagar Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Sirajul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a tea stall in Ghagurduyar area at around 9pm and arrested them with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested three people along with 1,210 yaba tablets in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are: Md Raju alias Osman Goni, 26, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Bhagyakul area; Saymon Sifat, 22, son of Shah Alam of Kamargaon Village; and Nur Hossain, 24, son of Wahed Khan of Jushurgaon Village under Patabhog Union in the upazila.
RAB-11 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its company commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Abu Saleh conducted a drive in Bhagyakul area at around 11:45pm and arrested the trio with the yaba tablets.
RAB members also recovered Tk 83,000 in cash from their possessions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
Tigers to take on Sri Lanka with an eye on WC 2023
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft