Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:30 PM
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Our Correspondent

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, May 21: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hannan, 35, son of Parej Ali, a resident of Takurai Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck Abdul Hannan at around 12:30pm while he along with other farmers was cutting paddy at a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Bhatra Union Parishad Chairman Morshedul Bari confirmed the incident.


