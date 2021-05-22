|
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, May 21: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hannan, 35, son of Parej Ali, a resident of Takurai Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck Abdul Hannan at around 12:30pm while he along with other farmers was cutting paddy at a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Bhatra Union Parishad Chairman Morshedul Bari confirmed the incident.