Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement



Endangered African Teakoak at Lawachara National Park. photo: observer

Animals of the national park are also killed after being electrocuted and rail-cut. There is 33,000 KV power station in the park. Rail line also flows through the park.

More than three animals were killed in the park in the last three months after being run over by heavy vehicles.

Vehicular movement including bus and truck have gained high speed after the development of the Shamshernagar-Kamalganj-Sreemangal Road; so the speedy movement of vehicles has become the death cause for the park's wildlife.

According to sources at Lawachara Range's Wildlife Management & Nature Preservation Department, in 1996 1,250 hectare area of Lawachara was declared the Jatiya Uddayan in order to preserve the biodiversity.

There are rare and endangered trees, plants and animals in the garden; there is African Teakoak tree; Chinese pangolin is also available, which is endangered.

On October 28 in the last year, one porcupine died in car-ramming; later within 12 days (November 8), one civet cat was killed due to the same reason; within one and a half months, after being hit by a car, one monkey died; and in December last, one venomous (sankhini) snake was killed in Battala area by a running car.

On January 23 evening, a hanuman was killed on Kamalganj-Sreemangal Road inside the park after being hit by a transport.

Within about next 15 days on February 7, another hanuman died because of the same reason.

On March 12 morning, a rare spot cat died under a speedy car.

According to locals, on the road of the Uddayan, six animals are killed on an average in a month after being run over by speedy vehicles. The Department of Forest (DoF) cannot know about these deaths.

But according to sources at the DoF, on an average, 40-50 animals are killed in vehicular run-over, rail-cut and electrocution every year.

Director of Bangladesh Wildlife Seba Foundation Sajal Dev said, road, rail line and electric line inside the chhara Jatiya Uddayan are the big threats to wildlife.

The Department of Wildlife and Nature Preservation should take necessary measures in this connection, he suggested.

Range Officer of the Uddayan Motaleb Hossain said, mainly due to speedy transports, wild animals are dying.

If the drivers would run vehicles carefully, the animals would not die, he mentioned.

Divisional Forest Officer of Wildlife Management & Nature Preservation Department in Moulvibazar Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, normally wild animals of the park move at night; so animals are run over by speedy cars.

If cars move slowly in the national park at night, wild animals will not die, he suggested.

If the transport drivers are careful, the death risk of animals of the park will decline, he added.







