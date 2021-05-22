72 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 72 people including a leader of Hefazat-e-Islam have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Sylhet, Lalmonirhat, Rajshahi and Laxmipur, in four days.

FULBARI, KRIGRAM: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained an Indian national from border area in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Detained Alam Mia, 40, is a resident of Chowdhuryhat Sadialkati Village in Sahebganj of Cooch Behar District of West Bengal State.

The BGB and police sources said a patrol team of Anantapur BGB Camp detained the man from Bhellirtal area at night for illegally entering Bangladesh.

Later, the BGB handed him over to police after filing a case against him.

He was sent to jail sent on Friday morning following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police on Wednesday arrested another expelled leader of Awami League (AL) in Nandigram Upazila of the district over the scam of 168-sack rice of Tk 10 meant for poor people.

Arrested Anisur Rahman was the general secretary of the upazila unit of AL.

Police arrested him from his house in Shimla Village in the afternoon.

Earlier on Monday evening, police also arrested Ansar Ali, expelled president of AL in Ward No. 7 under Sadar Union in the upazila, from Shimla Bazar.

SYLHET: Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Farooq Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday evening in a case filed over attack and vandalism in Jamserpur and Dhalipara villages under Rampasha Union in Bishwanath Upazila of the district during the group's strike.

He was arrested from Bishwanath-Osmaninagar Upazila border area during a police raid led by Bishwanath PS Inspector Roma Prasad Chakraborty, Sub-Inspector Nur Hossain and Aftabuzzaman.

He had been absconding since a case was filed regarding the sabotage during Hefazat-e-Islam strike on March 28 in Bishwanath.

On March 29, Nazmul Islam Shipu of Dhalipara Village filed the case against 312 people, naming 62 of them.

Farooq Ahmed was the main accused in the case.

LALMONIRHAT: BGB members have detained 24 Bangladeshi nationals in Patgram border area of the district on Tuesday afternoon when they were entering the country illegally from India.

The detained persons are members of Bede (gypsy) Community and live in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

They often enter India through different border areas for making livelihood, police sources said. A team of BGB detained them from Dahagram area in the morning.

After filing of a case with Patgram PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Patgram PS OC Sumon Kumer Mahanta confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 43 people on different charges in the city.

A huge volume of drugs was also recovered during the drives.

Of the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Tuesday.

Legal action was taken against those arrested, the official added.

LAXMIPUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued from Sadar Upazila in the district early Monday, 10 hours after abduction.

Najmul Hasan Mezbah was abducted from Ambarnagar Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Police also arrested two abductors Md Russell, 23, of Madipur Village, and Masud Adnan, 24, of Banchanagar area in Sadar Upazila of the district in this connection.

Superintendent of Noakhali Police (SP) Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter in a press briefing held at his office.

Quoting victim's family members, SP Alamgir said previously known Russell took the boy from in front of the house saying that he would buy him something from a nearby shop. But, he did not return.

Later, they demanded Tk 2 lakh as ransom making a call to the boy's mother's mobile phone.

Following this, the victim's family informed the matter to Sonaimuri PS.







