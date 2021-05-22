Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, May 21: An accused of a murder case, who was hacked by miscreants in Sadullapur Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Faruq Mia, 35, son of Quddus Mia, was a resident of Sadarpara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Faruq in Dhaperhat Boubazar area on Monday night and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Faruq was an accused of several cases including of murder.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadullapur Police Station Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.









