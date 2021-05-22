Seven youths see bright prospect of spirulina at Fulbari



The photo shows some young entrepreneurs taking care of spirulina in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

They are dreaming of exporting the produce to foreign countries; they are also trying to create employments for educated and unemployed youths. Their dream is likely to come true if good market and good price are available.

Selim Reza, Ershad Hossain, Golam Wadud, Zakir Sarkar, Hasan Bappi, Masud Rana and Fatima Aktar Mitu are running an organisation named Fulbari Agro.

Selim Reza is its chief director. He has received training on spirulina-farming from Prof APM Jamal Uddin of Sher-E-Bangla Agriculture University. Later, he trained up six others.

Ershad Hossain, son of late Abdul Jalil in Prankrishna Village of the upazila, has raised Green House on three-decimal yard. They are running Fulbari Agro in order to eradicate unemployment.

Their spirulina cultivation has begun in 24,000 litre water in two houses of the green house having the capacity of 19,000 litre; oxygen supply is continuing nonstop in two houses.

Spirulina is a species of cynaobacteria. It generates energy in human body from sunlight. It is also called green diamond in Bangladesh. It is enriched with protein, vitamin and mineral.

It is being cultivated commercially in artificial water houses in different areas of the country.

It is also a curing medicine for anaemia, night blindness, diabetes, high blood pressure, ulcer, arthritis, hepatitis, and weakness.

Scientists of BCSIR conducted an experiment in 60 arsenic patients and reached the conclusion that patients can get cured completely within four to five months if 10gram spirulina is applied every day.

Ershad and Zakir Hossain said, after making green house, mother culture of spirulina was released on March 11; it has cost Tk 10,000 to 11,000 for per kg mother culture.

Our medicine purchase cost stood at about Tk 45,000 in the last one year, they mentioned.

So far, Tk 3.50 to 4 lakh have been invested in the farm since the beginning, they informed.

Their spirulina harvesting has begun from April 5. One an average, weekly 1kg spirulina is being produced from per 1,000 litre water.

At present, they are hoping to sell per kg at Tk 5,000 to 6,000 in the wholesale market.

Selim Reza and Masud Rana said, spirulina cultivation has begun narrowly in Bangladesh. "We have started it commercially in 24,000 litre of water. It is the country's largest spirulina production centre."

The demand for spirulina, they added, has been continuing to go up; but the commercial production is not going on accordingly.

To meet spirulina demands, top drugs companies in the country are importing spirulina from abroad, they mentioned.

This import-dependency will come down if the country's commercial production maintains expanding; also employment will be created.

If all go well, it will be possible to earn Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh per month from spirulina, they maintained.

"We have a mega plan," they informed.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, these seven entrepreneurs have made sensation in the locality with spirulina production; many are coming to see and stand beside them.

The agriculture department will stay beside them, he gave assurance.

According to him, spirulina is very useful for human; it contains huge vitamin, iron and others. Spirulina also contains various antidotes.

As normal food and herbal spirulina holds a high demand at home and abroad, he mentioned; it meets daily nutrition demand.

If unemployed youths stop running after jobs and start spirulina-based entrepreneurship, there will be employments and they will be financially solvent, he suggested.







