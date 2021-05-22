Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven youths see bright prospect of spirulina at Fulbari

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some young entrepreneurs taking care of spirulina in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows some young entrepreneurs taking care of spirulina in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 21:  Seven young entrepreneurs see a bright potential of commercial cultivation of spirulina in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
They are dreaming of exporting the produce to foreign countries; they are also trying to create employments for educated and unemployed youths. Their dream is likely to come true if good market and good price are available.
Selim Reza, Ershad Hossain, Golam Wadud, Zakir Sarkar, Hasan Bappi, Masud Rana and Fatima Aktar Mitu are running an organisation named Fulbari Agro.
Selim Reza is its chief director. He has received training on spirulina-farming from Prof APM Jamal Uddin of Sher-E-Bangla Agriculture University.  Later, he trained up six others.
Ershad Hossain, son of late Abdul Jalil in Prankrishna Village of the upazila, has raised Green House on three-decimal yard. They are running Fulbari Agro in order to eradicate unemployment.
Their spirulina cultivation has begun in 24,000 litre water in two houses of the green house having the capacity of 19,000 litre; oxygen supply is continuing nonstop in two houses.
Spirulina is a species of cynaobacteria. It generates energy in human body from sunlight. It is also called green diamond in Bangladesh. It is enriched with protein, vitamin and mineral.
It is being cultivated commercially in artificial water houses in different areas of the country.  
It is also a curing medicine for anaemia, night blindness, diabetes, high blood pressure, ulcer, arthritis, hepatitis, and weakness.         
Scientists of BCSIR conducted an experiment in 60 arsenic patients and reached the conclusion that patients can get cured completely within four to five months if 10gram spirulina is applied every day.   
Ershad and Zakir Hossain said, after making green house, mother culture of spirulina was released on March 11; it has cost Tk 10,000 to 11,000 for per kg mother culture.
Our medicine purchase cost stood at about Tk 45,000 in the last one year, they mentioned.
So far, Tk 3.50 to 4 lakh have been invested in the farm since the beginning, they informed.
Their spirulina harvesting has begun from April 5. One an average, weekly 1kg spirulina is being produced from per 1,000 litre water.  
At present, they are hoping to sell per kg at Tk 5,000 to 6,000 in the wholesale market.  
 Selim Reza and Masud Rana said, spirulina cultivation has begun narrowly in Bangladesh. "We have started it commercially in 24,000 litre of water. It is the country's largest spirulina production centre."
The demand for spirulina, they added, has been continuing to go up; but the commercial production is not going on accordingly.
To meet spirulina demands, top drugs companies in the country are importing spirulina from abroad, they mentioned.
This import-dependency will come down if the country's commercial production maintains expanding; also employment will be created.
If all go well, it will be possible to earn Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh per month from spirulina, they maintained.
"We have a mega plan," they informed.  
 Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, these seven entrepreneurs have made sensation in the locality with spirulina production; many are coming to see and stand beside them.
The agriculture department will stay beside them, he gave assurance.
According to him, spirulina is very useful for human; it contains huge vitamin, iron and others. Spirulina also contains various antidotes.
As normal food and herbal spirulina holds a high demand at home and abroad, he mentioned; it meets daily nutrition demand.
If unemployed youths stop running after jobs and start spirulina-based entrepreneurship, there will be employments and they will be financially solvent, he suggested.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
PM urges youths to be self-reliant by joining fish farming
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft