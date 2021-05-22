Four more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, May, 21: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 524 in the division.

Meanwhile, 165 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 33,495 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.

He said the highest 308 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 78 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 25 people died in Chapainawabganj, 37 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.

Aomng the total infected, 30,559 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Friday morning and 3,751 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







