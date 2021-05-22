Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May, 21: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 524 in the division.
Meanwhile, 165 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 33,495 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.
He said the highest 308 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 78 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 25 people died in Chapainawabganj, 37 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.
Aomng the total infected, 30,559 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Friday morning and 3,751 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
Two brothers meet
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi division
India returnee test Covid-19 positive in Jashore quarantine
Hefazat leader Monir Hossain Qasemi remanded
Rajshahi human chain demands release of journalist Rozina
Model Romana walks out of jail
Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year contract
Low over Bay of Bengal, fishermen asked to return from deep sea
Fugitive convict arrested in Akhaura
PM urges youths to be self-reliant by joining fish farming
Most Read News
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
World Meditation Day today
Obituary
Conjoined twins die
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas
AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj
A tale of my travel; almost like a movie
Narsingdi journalists formed a human chain in front of the press club
US Sen. Bernie Sanders offers resolution blocking $735 million arms sales to Israel
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft