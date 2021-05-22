Girl ‘commits suicide’ in lover’s house

BARISHAL, May 21: A girl has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in her lover's house in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Farjana Akter was the daughter of Adam Ali Bepari, a resident of Nalchira Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Farjana had developed a love affair with Rabbi Sikder, a resident of Pashchim Bezhar Village in the upazila.

Farjana came to Rabbi's house a few months back and took a sit-in there demanding marriage.

The family members sent her home giving assurance of their marriage.

Meanwhile, Rabbi's family started seeing girls to wed him.

Hearing the news, Farjana came to Rabbi's house on Wednesday afternoon and took poison.

She was first taken to Gaurnadi Upazila Health Complex, and then shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for better treatment.

Later, she died at SBMCH at around 3am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Regarding the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaurnadi Model Police Station Md Touhiduzzaman said they did not hear about the matter.

Legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint, the OC added.







